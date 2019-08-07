• CrossRoads, an emergency food and shelter assistance organization, needs the following items: Bus passes, 13-gallon trash bags, paper towels, pillows, shampoo and conditioner, first aid items, cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes, cream and sugar, breakfast/granola bars. Please bring items to 1631 Breckenridge St.
• The following items are needed at Boulware Mission Inc.: Hand soap refill, stamps, vinegar, dryer sheets, calamine lotion, mustard, ketchup, mayo, concentrated grass killer, mesh laundry bags (24 x 36), large dish detergent and body wash. Please drop off items at 609 Wing Ave.
• The H.L. Neblett Community Center needs the following items: A highchair, dish towels and batteries (all sizes). Please drop off items from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day at the center, 801 W. Fifth St. For more information, contact 270-685-3197.
• The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County needs the following items: White top vinyl card table (6'x8' sizes), and silent auction donations of all types for the upcoming gala fundraising event to be held Aug. 15. Drop off items at 1650 W. Second St.
