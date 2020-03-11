Owensboro Regional Recovery provides its services to clients at no cost to them or their families. As a nonprofit, one of the ways they are able to keep their services free is through in-kind donations. Items they are in need of: napkins, black dry erase markers, aluminum foil, laundry detergent, paper towels, plastic wrap, Windex and furniture polish. Donations can be sent to or dropped off at ORR, 4301 Veach Road.

