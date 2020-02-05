Boulware Mission Inc. needs the following donations: Mesh laundry bags (24” x 36”), stamps, extra large and gallon freezer bags, quart and gallon storage bags, canned green beans, canned peas and canned carrots.
Please drop off items at 609 Wing Ave.
