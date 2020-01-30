• Owensboro Regional Recovery provides its services to clients at no cost to them or their families. As a non-profit, one of the ways they are able to keep services free is through in-kind donations of things they use frequently.
The following items are needed: Napkins, black dry erase markers, aluminum foil, laundry detergent, paper towels, plastic wrap, Windex and furniture polish.
All donations are appreciated. Please drop off items at 4301 Veach Road.
