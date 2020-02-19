• Local Head Start facilities are in need of lightly used clothing, underwear or shoes for 3- and 4-year-olds. Prefer items with elastic waistbands such as sweat pants.
For more information, call Patty at 270-315-4057. Items can be picked up.
• The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is in need of a small portable laminator for signs to be posted around the building. Contact MelindaSchoenwald@SeniorCenterODC.com or 270-687-4640 ext. 104 for more information.
