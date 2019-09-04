* Boulware Mission Inc. needs the following donations: mesh laundry bags (24" x 36"), dryer sheets, liquid White-Out, address labels (1" x 3 5/8"), oven mitts, liquid laundry detergent, highlighters, boxers or boxer briefs (medium or large), T-shirts (large and extra-large), concentrated weed killer and vinegar. Drop off items at 609 Wing Ave. please.
* Owensboro Regional Recovery is in need of the following items: Lysol, laundry detergent, toilet paper, envelopes, stamps, dry erase markers for classes, and paper. All donations are greatly appreciated.
