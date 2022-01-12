Paula Yeviny has taken on the role as president and CEO of United Way of the Ohio Valley, and she hopes to build upon the ties the organization has already established in the community.
United Way of the Ohio Valley, a nonprofit serving Daviess, Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties, provides funding to over 55 agencies while working to end hunger.
“I have been aware of United Way for a long time and have been on the front lines of providing services to children and families and nonprofits, and United Way’s always been there,” she said. “As long as I can remember, they’ve always been there.
“They’ve done a tremendous job, and I just feel really like it’s a wonderful opportunity to, not only protect what we’ve already established with the work that we have done, but to look towards the future and find other ways to continue to help in a proactive and strategic direction.”
Yevincy replaces Jane Mishimori, who had served as interim president and controller since July, when former president and CEO David Ross retired after 13 years in the position.
Prior to accepting her position at UWOV, Yevincy served as president for St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children, Inc. in Owensboro and as executive director of The Children’s Advocacy Center of Green River District and St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson.
She has been active at the local, state and national levels to assist with improvements to child welfare systems and successful nonprofit management.
Yevincy is also a two-time Athena nominee for her contributions of service and commitment to help children and families facing crisis while empowering women in the workplace. She is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Owensboro.
Yevincy said she plans to spend her first several weeks as president listening to staff, community members and the board about the organization and what the future of UWOV should be.
“I think it’s better to listen in those first few weeks,” she said. “We’re still in the wake of COVID, and that has placed a strain on everybody. Certainly the needs surrounding health and education and financial stability are more important now than ever.
“We just have some very unique challenges right now, and I think, for me, it’s really taking the time to understand where we are, not just in Daviess County, but those surrounding counties as well.”
Blaine Mathew, UWOV manager for digital communications, said Yevincy has been an asset to the organization even before joining UWOV and will be even more instrumental as its leader.
“I had the pleasure of meeting Paula last year as soon as COVID hit our region, and she was actually instrumental in helping us raise funds for the COVID-19 Response Fund,” he said. “We’re excited to have such a distinguished leader take the helm here at United Way.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.