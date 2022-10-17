U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie was presented recently with the 2022 Medicare Advantage Champion award for his strong advocacy on behalf of Kentucky seniors’ access to quality, affordable health coverage options.
Presented by Better Medicare Alliance, the nation’s leading research and advocacy organization supporting Medicare Advantage, the organization said the award recognizes lawmakers who have worked in a bipartisan fashion to strengthen and protect Medicare Advantage, the public-private partnership within Medicare.
More than 29 million seniors and Americans with disabilities nationwide choose enrollment in Medicare Advantage, including more than 440,000 Kentuckians.
The Champion award is Better Medicare Alliance’s highest honor, presented annually to members of Congress who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting seniors’ Medicare Advantage coverage.
To learn more about Better Medicare Alliance, go to BetterMedicareAlliance.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.