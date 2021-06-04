The city, county and Owensboro Health will spend $600,000 on portable flooring and seating at the Owensboro Convention Center to make it an indoor sports complex.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said having an indoor sports facility will mean millions of dollars in additional tourist spending each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.