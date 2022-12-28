With the coronavirus pandemic lessening and more people being vaccinated against the virus, tourism is continuing to grow.
And that’s good news for the Owensboro Convention Center.
Jeanette Goins, director of marketing, said, “We currently have 10 conventions that are signed for calendar year 2023, including welcoming back the Green River Firefighters Association, Kentucky Water and Waste Water Association and the Kentucky United Methodist Conference.
“New events include the Kentucky Public Library Association and the Kentucky Jailers Association. These 10 events will bring just under 13,000 attendees to the venue. We are continually working towards adding additional conventions.”
Goins said, “It’s looking to be game on as several sporting events are scheduled for 2023 at the convention center.
“The venue will be the host site of the 2023 ACO World Championships of Cornhole in July. Youth sports will take center court with the Crown Cheer & Dance, Rising Star Dance Competition and the S3DA State (archery) Championships among returning events.”
Goins said, “The new sports court floor will be utilized for two AAU Blue Bridge Super Regional volleyball tournaments in February and April, and the AthElite basketball tournament is also expected to return for 2023.”
She said, “Popular self-produced events that are planned for 2023 also include New Year’s Eve, Your Perfect Day Wedding Show, 4th Fest, seating for the Air Show, Cork & Cuisine food and wine paring events, Murder Mystery Dinners, Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo and Breakfast with Santa.”
Goins said that 2022 “saw the highest attendance for our Mother’s Day Brunch with more than 500 people and Kraftucky with just under 5,000.
“We are hoping to meet or exceed the record-setting numbers from last year for the Breakfast with Santa event scheduled for today, Dec. 17.”
She said the Sportscenter will continue hosting Kentucky Wesleyan College and Owensboro Catholic High School basketball in 2023.
Next year will see the return of the 3rd Region basketball championships to the Sportscenter, which is also the home court for the Owensboro Thoroughbreds basketball team.
The Harlem Globetrotters are scheduled to return, as will the Bull Bash.
Goins said, “Our team continues to work closely with promoters to bring a variety of entertainment options to both venues — including concerts, circuses, sporting events and more.”
