The Owensboro Convention Center will ring in the new year on Dec. 31 with its first masquerade ball.
Jeanette Goins, the center’s director of marketing, said the facility can accommodate as many people as buy tickets.
“Accommodations are flexible,” she said. “Depending on the number of tickets sold, we can host it in one of our ballrooms or in the exhibit halls.”
Goins said the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party is sponsored by Yuengling, which bills itself as “America’s Oldest Brewery.”
Tickets are $20.
A reserved table for four is $100 and a reserved table for eight is $200.
Two drink tickets are included for each person.
But a cocktail hour add-on is available on all tickets for an additional $30 per person.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center, or by phone at 270-297-9932.
The party starts at 7 p.m. with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres.
The Emerald Empire Band, an eight-piece ensemble from Nashville, will begin playing for dancing at 8:15 p.m.
A photo booth will be available and balloons drop at midnight.
Ads say, “As masquerades are a night for daring, choose your adventure.”
The party is for ages 21 and over.
In 2014, the first year it was open, the convention center welcomed the community to its first New Years Eve Bash with a “roaring ‘20’s” theme, music, a balloon drop, an around-the- world themed dinner and a champagne toast at midnight.
The celebration ended in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But it returned last year.
