The Daviess County coroner has been called to the scene of a water emergency near Wildcat Way and the south Frederica Street Walmart.
According Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess, one person has been found deceased in the car.
The initial call was for a car upside down in the water.
A Messenger-Inquirer photographer is on the scene. This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.