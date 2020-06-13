A photo caption in Friday’s edition should have read “the American Legion Riders join a police detail including the Rolling Thunder and Patriot Riders on Thursday to escort Kentucky National Guard members from the 206th Engineer Battalion.”
Correction
Alan Warren
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- GoVoteKy.com ready for absentee ballot requests
- Davis buys Steve Jones Chrysler
- Muhlenberg looking at revenue options, cuts to cope with loss of TVA funds
- Woman who recovered from COVID-19 says she was denied haircut
- Deployed National Guard unit returning to Owensboro
- GRDHD health official praises Beasher's plan to insure black population
- Wrecking ball begins razing Gabe's Tower
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Panther Creek bridge too damaged to repair (1)
- Series of memories remain close to the heart (1)
- Woman who recovered from COVID-19 says she was denied haircut (1)
- Bridge expected to 'glow' before end of summer (1)
- Beshear expects Davis statue to be removed from Capitol Rotunda (1)
- 55 Heritage Park graduates have 'year to remember' (1)
- Is it time for BBQ Fest to evolve? (1)
- Deadlocked Congress shifts virus focus to small business aid (1)
- We need to respect and care for one another (1)
- Defense in death penalty case asks for postponement of October trial (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.