The Grayson County High School tennis program is slated to host its final camp this month.
The Cougar Tennis Camp is scheduled for Monday, July 11-Thurday, July 14. The camp will be held from 5to 6:30 p.m. each day.
On-site registration for the Grayson County-hosted tennis camp will be available.
The fee for the tennis camp is $40 per individual weekly, $55 for two weekly, $75 for family weekly and $10 daily for up to three days.
No T-shirt will be available for those attending on the daily fee plan.
In addition to the camp, private lessons and junior clinics are available.
For more information, call 270-572-1850.
