The McLean County High School football team hosted Hancock County for a first round playoff game in freezing temperatures on Nov. 8. Head coach Zach Wagner led the Cougars to their 40th win under his command with a decisive 36-8 victory. This is only the fourth time in school history that McLean County has advanced to the second round of the playoffs, the most recent being last season.
The Cougars more than doubled the total offensive yards of the Hornets with 413 on the ground. Landen Capps led with 270 yards and four of the team's five touchdowns which puts him over 1,000 yards this season.
Andrew Munster led the defense with 16 tackles on the night. Zach Clayton had 12 and Connor Baldwin made 10 stops. Jon Tarrance had two sacks and recovered two fumbles.
The initial kickoff was returned by Houston Bolton for double-digits and Peyton Caraway was swarmed by defenders, but didn't stop for 15 yards on the next play. Capps, Caraway and Andrew Munster carried the ball before Connor Baldwin was tripped up on a run, but stumbled forward for a first down just inside the red zone. Capps slipped in the corner of the end zone from seven yards out to put the first points on the board. Munster completed the conversion and the Cougars were up 8-0.
The next kickoff was provided by Armando Rodriguez and Morgyn Algood made a hard stop on the return. James Haerle delivered a quick tackle before Zach Clayton followed suit, causing a fumble that was recovered by Munster. McLean County took over at midfield and Capps moved the ball, twisting and breaking free with three different carries. Munster moved the chains before Caraway simply stepped over defenders at the line and brought the ball to the four-yard line. Matthew Miller finished off with a keeper and also added the conversion to bump the lead 16-0 early in the second quarter.
Tarrance, Baldwin, Munster and Haerle made some stops, but Hancock County scored on a pass-play and the successful conversion cut their deficit in half. McLean County answered back immediately with an impressive run by Capps. He went along the near side for several yards before defenders began to converge upon him, squeezing toward the sideline. Capps simply juked around and went infield, clearing his path to finish with a 73-yard scoring play only 15 seconds after the Hornets and the halftime score was 22-8.
The second half kickoff went to Hancock, but Caraway recovered a fumble to bring the ball right back to McLean. Capps, Miller and Munster moved the ball, but the series ended with a turnover on downs. Braeden Peercy made a touchdown-saving tackle and Baldwin made a couple stops before Tarrance recovered a fumble and the Cougars regained possession. Capps shifted the sticks and Caraway went nearly 20 yards on a later play. Capps took the handoff and zig-zagged across the field, stiff-arming a defender before simply shucking off another as he covered 69-yards to cross the goal line again near the end of the third quarter.
A good boot by Rodriguez set up the next series and Gabriel Whitmer made a touchdown-saving tackle before Wes Wells delivered a stop for a loss. The Hornets edged forward, but a Cougar pileup on the ball stopped them just shy and McLean took possession after a turnover on downs. Caraway and Clayton had first down runs before Capps broke away to the far sideline and headed for the end zone again. If a defender began to close in from behind, Capps simply sped up until he was out of reach as he covered 57 yards with another scoring play. Miller carried in the conversion and the score was 36-8 early in the final quarter.
Bolton immediately stopped the next return and Baldwin, Wells and Whitmer made tackles before Tarrance scooped up another fumble and the ball was in Cougar paws again. Lucas Mauzy made a couple runs and Baldwin added some yards, but the series ended with a turnover on downs. An immediate pileup on the ball was led by Tarrance before Munster made an attack in the backfield for a loss of six yards. Mauzy pressured the quarterback who threw an incomplete pass to end the Hornet's possession. Clayton and Mauzy laid down some yards before Quarterback Preston Morris took a keeper for a first down, but the Cougars took a knee to end the game and punch their ticket to the second round with a 36-8 win over Hancock.
When asked to comment on the game, Wagner said, "Offensively, Capps had a great night with 270 yards. The defense played well; they bent, but did not break. Allowing only eight points scored by a triple-option team is impressive."
The Cougars will be on the road to face the Owensboro Catholic Aces at Steele Stadium for the second round of the 2019 Class 2A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl this Friday, Nov. 15. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
