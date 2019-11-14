The McLean County Middle School boys' basketball team had a tough week of losses on the road. The Cougars traveled to Breckinridge County on Nov. 4 and fell to the Tigers 23-16 for eighth-grade and 46-23 for seventh. Both teams lost to Muhlenberg South in Greenville last Thursday, 53-18 and 41-33.
The eighth-grade game against the Tigers was a Brodie Cline show as he chalked up 13 of the team's 16 total points and marked stats in every single category. Cline made a steal at half-court and quickly drove in for a layup all alone before the Tigers could even react. He then made a bounce-pass assist to Christian Osborne at the basket. Cline blocked a shot, grabbed the ball and made a full-court drive drawing a foul at the basket and sinking both free throws. He made a theft and put it up for two more points before finishing off with a final foul shot. Despite the impressive effort by Cline, Breckinridge County took the win 23-16.
Brodie Cline led the Cougars in all aspects of the game. He hit seven of 10 free throws and had a total of 13 points. Cline made six steals, grabbed five rebounds and also had a block and an assist. Christian Osborne had a basket and a board. Elijah Baldwin made a free throw and had three each in rebounds and steals. Brayson Smith had two steals and a rebound. Connor Mitchuson and Thomas Riley each made a steal.
The seventh-grade team was down by three at the end of the first quarter in their opening game this season against Breckinridge County. Gunnar Revelett passed the ball to Reece Stevens who dribbled around a defender in the paint for a basket. Hayden Hudson made a theft and cashed it in for a deuce. Jax Lee grabbed a rebound, made a quick full-court drive and threw it up from behind with a twist while covered up by defenders for a basket. Lee made an assist from across the court to Revelett going up at the basket. McLean County made several foul shots and Zane Decker grabbed a board for a basket, but the Cougars ultimately fell 46-23.
Jax Lee led McLean County with six points, three steals, a rebound, a block and an assist. Gunnar Revelett had four points and the same in boards along with a steal. Reece Stevens had four points and two rebounds. Zane Decker put up three points, grabbed five rebounds and made a steal. Mason Lovell and Hayden Hudson both had a basket, two boards and a steal. Connor Mitchuson made two free throws. Camden Baird had a steal and a rebound. Landen French and Braiden Davis both had a steal while Layden Bozarth grabbed a rebound.
The eighth-grade Cougars struggled against Muhlenberg South on November 7 and fell 53-18. Brodie Cline led again with a three-pointer and a total of 11 points, two each in rebounds and assists along with a steal. Thomas Riley had a bucket and two boards. Jack Evans made a basket. Christian Osborne hit both his free throws while adding a rebound and a steal. Elijah Baldwin had a free throw, three rebounds and an assist. Connor Mitchuson had three rebounds and Brayson Smith had two.
The seventh-grade team had a rough start against the Suns, but soon began to warm up. Jax Lee dribbled back and forth among defenders before flinging it up for two points. Mason Lovell and Gunnar Revelett each assisted Lee with a three-pointer before Camden Baird gave an assist to Lovell for two. Lee made two more threes with assists from Lovell and Zane Decker. After a scramble for the ball, Lee ended up on the floor, but still managed to grab a rebound from his seat on the hardwood and quickly pass it to Lovell who sank a shot after drawing a foul. Decker made an inbound assist to Lovell and then stole an inbound pass from the Suns. Reece Stevens grabbed a board for a basket and did it again a short time later. Lee then shot an assist out to Lovell who sank a long three-pointer. Lovell made a theft right under the basket and immediately put it up for two, but the game ended with a 41-33 win for Muhlenberg South.
Jax Lee led with quadruple threes and a total of 16 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Mason Lovell also had a three-pointer with a total of 12 points, a rebound, three steals and two assists. Reece Stevens had four points, seven rebounds and a steal. Zane Decker sank a foul shot, grabbed eight rebounds and also made three steals and two assists. Gunnar Revelett had three rebounds, a steal and a block. Hayden Hudson had three rebounds and Camden Baird made an assist.
The Cougars will host Ohio County for their home opener tonight, Nov. 14. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
