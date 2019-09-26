The McLean County High School football team hosted Butler County on Sept. 20 for their Homecoming game. The Cougars were just shy of a school record in rushing with the 55-32 win over the Bears. Brady Dame tied a school record for the most interceptions in a game with three. The record is shared with former Sheriff Frankie Cox and current Athletic Director Marc Searcy.
The Cougar offense had 64 rushes for 533 yards and eight touchdowns in the game. They also had 25 first downs. Peyton Caraway led with 185 yards, Andrew Munster had 154 and Connor Baldwin added 107.
The McLean County defense held Butler to only 135 yards on the ground and was led by Munster with 17 tackles. Zach Clayton had seven and Gabriel Whitmer added five.
The Cougars opened the game with an impressive play from midfield. Matthew Miller took the snap and tossed it to Peyton Caraway who launched a huge pass to Brady Dame just inside the red zone. Andrew Munster busted up the middle, crashing through defenders to bring it to the one-yard line. Caraway then sauntered across to put the first points on the board only a minute into play. Armando Rodriguez sailed a kick through the uprights and the score was 7-0.
The Bears got the ball and Jon Tarrance made a tackle in the backfield before Munster took a hard hit and still made the stop. Lucas Mauzy was not fooled by a fake handoff and delivered a quick tackle, but Butler scored on a later play and a successful conversion edged them out front 8-7 midway through the first quarter.
McLean County got the next kickoff on their own 13-yard line and went to work immediately with a huge play that flipped the field. Caraway carried to the near side flanked by a steady running block from Baldwin that allowed him to open up for a 70-yard run. Baldwin then moved the sticks and set Miller up for a scoring play from the two-yard line.
After a short series by the Bears that ended with a punt, Baldwin and Munster leap-frogged down the field before Caraway carried it across from 24 yards out. Miller added the conversion and the first quarter ended with the Cougars in the lead 21-8.
Butler County went to the air since they were getting nowhere on the ground, but Baldwin, Jaden Nelson and Braeden Peercy denied them that as well with excellent pass coverage and McLean County got the ball back with a turnover on downs. The Cougar offense struck again with a great second-effort touchdown by Miller and another Rodriguez kick.
Brady Dame snagged an interception in the next series, but the Bears got it back and later scored. McLean County poked right back less than a minute later with an easy through and away by Munster for a 36-yard scoring run. Miller tiptoed in the conversion. A good kickoff boot by Rodriguez resulted in a touchback and Dame snagged another interception on the very first play, but time ran out in the half with the Cougars up 36-16.
The second-half kickoff went to Butler County, but a big pass attempt was tipped up by Baldwin and snagged by Dame for his third interception on the night to tie the school record. The Cougars took over on their own eight-yard line. Munster and Miller moved the ball before Baldwin pushed through with a twist that gained a few more. Caraway added a bump and run before Munster crashed across the goal line.
The McLean County defense applied heavy pressure from Morgyn Algood, Cameron Dukes and Wes Wells. Several passes fell incomplete and the Bears were forced to punt as the third quarter ended 42-16.
Butler County scored early in the fourth, but the Cougars answered back with a touchdown by Zach Clayton. The next kickoff return was stopped by Kenny Brooks. Jacob Hampton and Noah Coleman got in on the action with some stops before the Bears passed for a touchdown. The Cougar offense finished off with a scoring play by Miller with only a single second left on the clock. Rodriguez added a successful kick before giving Butler County the kickoff. Nolan Blade put a stop to the final play and McLean County sealed the victory 55-32.
"It was a very good offensive night," according to head coach Zach Wagner. "Our offensive line blocked well, the wings ran fakes well and we were just 28 yards shy of the school record."
Defensive coordinator Justin Cook commented, "The defense played well after the first drive. Our secondary broke on the ball and was able to disrupt what Butler wanted to do."
JV falls to Mustangs
The first quarter of the JV game in Muhlenberg County was a stalemate with neither team finding pay dirt, but the rest of the game was a different story. Braden Peercy had a 38-yard scoring run in the second quarter, but the Mustangs made a few trips and the score was 22-6 at the half.
Muhlenberg County crossed the goal line again in each of the final two quarters. Tyson Howard completed a 44-yard pass to Nolan Blade for a touchdown in the fourth and the game ended 34-12 in favor of the Mustangs.
"It was a rough game from start to finish," stated JV Coach Keign Chambers. "Our kids played a lot better in the second half and got our offense clicking a little bit, but it still wasn't enough."
The Cougars will be on the road to Morton's Gap tomorrow, Sept. 27 for a game at Hopkins County Central. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.