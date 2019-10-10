The McLean County High School football team hosted Owensboro Catholic at Paulsen Stadium in front of a packed house on Oct. 4. After a hard-fought game, the Aces won 55-21.
The Cougar offense rushed for 425 yards, three touchdowns and a conversion in the game. Landen Capps led McLean County with 217 yards from 15 trips and he scored two of the touchdowns. Zach Clayton had 84 yards and the other touchdown. The Cougars had 13 first downs and zero turnovers on the night.
Andrew Munster led the Cougar defense with nine tackles including a sack for a loss of 12 yards. Connor Baldwin followed with seven stops and Houston Bolton added six.
The initial kickoff went to McLean County, but the Cougars ended the series with a punt by Peyton Caraway. The Aces fumbled the punt and it was recovered by Connor Baldwin to bring the ball right back to the Cougars. Baldwin then hiked the ball to Capps who faked a handoff to Caraway before taking it 40 yards to the house to put the first points on the board. Armando Rodriguez sailed it through the uprights and McLean County was up 7-0 just over two minutes into play.
The Aces found the end zone on a later possession, but the Cougar offense got right back to work. Caraway simply refused to be tackled with a stiff-arm shove to a defender before carrying on for a few more yards. Clayton went up the middle and was pushed forward by the offensive line for a gain of five yards. Catholic got the ball back with a turnover on downs as the game rolled into the second quarter still tied up at seven.
The Aces scored again, but McLean County answered back immediately with a toss to Capps who got into some traffic, but fought through it and took to the open field for a 59-yard scoring run. Catholic crossed the goal line again a few minutes later and then padded their lead with yet another touchdown, but Zach Clayton stumbled up the middle before getting good footing and going for a 63-yard touchdown. Caraway carried in the conversion and the Cougars were trailing by seven.
Rodriguez provided the next kickoff and Cameron Dukes stopped the return. A big pass was defended by Jaden Nelson before the Aces snuck another one in and ended the half with a 35-21 lead over McLean.
The second half featured some good runs by Capps, Munster, Baldwin and Caraway. Munster had a good second effort for a gain and Caraway added some yards with a big block provided by Capps. Baldwin took a quarterback keeper, spun off a defender and added a few more yards, but the Cougars failed to find the end zone.
Defensively, a huge pass was defended by Bolton and Baldwin. Munster made that sack for a loss of 12 yards and the Cougars had several pileups on the ball. Wes Wells made a quick stop before the McLean defense caused a couple passes to fall incomplete and the Aces had a final attempt on a fourth down. A big pass was caught in the end zone, but Baldwin came out of nowhere with a hard hit that knocked the ball loose and that touchdown was prevented. However, Owensboro Catholic had scored three times in the second half and took the win 55-21.
The varsity Cougars have a bye this week for Fall Break, but the JV team will travel to Webster County on Monday, Oct. 14 for a makeup game from earlier in the season. The next varsity game is on Friday, Oct. 18 at Todd County Central. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
