The McLean County High School boys' basketball team now stands 9-4 on the season after games last week at the Sportscenter. The Cougars won 45-40 against Atherton on Dec. 30, but fell 57-41 to Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 3rd Region All "A" Classic on Jan. 2.
Jacob Clark got hot early from the outside with four 3-pointers as McLean County slowly built a 30-18 halftime lead over Atherton. After seeing the lead grow to 34-20 just past halftime, the Cougars failed to score the rest of the quarter, but held Atherton in check and carried a 34-23 lead into the final period. McLean County still led 41-34 with 1:40 on the clock before Atherton made a final push to close the gap to 43-40 with just eight seconds left to play. Clark was fouled and hit both free throws to seal the win 45-40.
Jacob Clark was perfect from the line and led the Cougars with quadruple threes and a total of 20 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Logan Patterson had nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Trey Englehardt had eight points and the same in boards along with a steal, an assist and a block.
Owensboro Catholic raced out to a 10-0 lead last Thursday night, but the Cougars responded with a 10-2 run of their own to cut the deficit to a single basket late in the first quarter. Jacob Clark hit an early second quarter three-pointer and McLean County had a chance to tie on their next possession, but missed. The Aces then closed the half on a 15-4 run to take a 31-17 lead into the locker room.
McLean County fought hard in the second half and after Owensboro Catholic built the lead to 48-28, the Cougars went on an 11-1 run by going inside the paint to cut the deficit back to just ten late in the fourth quarter. However, the Aces stemmed the tide and the game ended 57-41.
Jacob Clark and Logan Patterson both led McLean County with 15 points. Clark was perfect from the line again and had four rebounds along with an assist. Patterson had seven rebounds and two each in steals and assists.
The Cougars will travel to Ohio County on Jan. 10 for a varsity game at 7:30 p.m. after a Lady Cougars varsity game at 6 p.m. The girls and boys will both play at Muhlenberg County on Jan. 14 with the same game times.
