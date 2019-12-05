The McLean County Middle School boys' basketball team traveled to Henderson to take on Holy Name on Nov. 25. The eighth-grade Cougars prevailed 38-33 over the Cardinals and the seventh- won 43-37.
Elijah Baldwin assisted Isaiah Algood with a three-pointer to start the eighth-grade game. McLean County shuffled the ball down and across the court with several quick passes before Thomas Riley cashed in for two. Baldwin grabbed a rebound and made a fast break with an assist out to Brodie Cline for a three. Baldwin then assisted Algood again with a triple pointer to end the first quarter with a 13-9 lead for the Cougars.
Cline grabbed a rebound and made a quick pass to Algood already on the move to the other end of the court to finish with a basket. More speedy ball movement around the arc ended with a pass to Algood who spun and scored at the basket with three points the old-fashioned way after drawing a foul. Baldwin gave an inbound assist to Connor Mitchuson for a long three-pointer that ended the half with McLean out front 25-18.
Baldwin started the second half with an inbound assist to Cline coming in hot at the basket. Cline then took advantage of a later lull in defense on the Cardinals' part and drove in for an easy uncontested basket. Baldwin simply stripped the ball away from a player going up for a shot before Cline added another couple baskets. The game was a back-and-forth affair with a one-point advantage as the game rolled into the final quarter.
Tensions were high on both sides as the players fought hard to pull away on the scoreboard. Cline then assisted Mason Lovell with a three-pointer. A technical foul against Holy Name gave the Cougars another point with a successful free throw. Algood blocked a shot and there was a wild scramble on the floor to gain control of the ball. Baldwin got hold of the ball and quickly called a time-out with only 23 seconds left to play. McLean County maintained their composure and their five-point lead and sealed the game with a 38-33 win over the Cardinals.
Brodie Cline led the Cougars with a three-pointer and a total of 14 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Isaiah Algood was perfect from the line with a couple threes and a total of 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Connor Mitchuson and Mason Lovell both sank a three-pointer along with a rebound and a steal. Elijah Baldwin had three points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Brayson Smith had a basket, five rebounds and a steal. Thomas Riley had a bucket and two boards while Jax Lee had a rebound.
"I am very proud of our boys as they finished a close, competitive game with a win for the second consecutive game," commented head coach Kevin Hurt. "Our team defense keeps getting better and I am happy to see some consistency on the offensive end. We started the year with struggling to score, but our guys are starting to put some points up."
The initial tipoff of the seventh-grade game went to the Cougars and Mason Lovell put up a jumper. Lovell then made an immediate steal and cashed it in for two more. Jax Lee drove in among defenders and went up for a basket before sinking all three foul shots after drawing a foul on a later attempt for a three. Lee then drove the baseline for two more before Gunnar Revelett assisted Lovell with a three-pointer. Floyd assisted Zane Decker with a three to end the first quarter with McLean out front 17-13.
Braxton Floyd made a theft and then managed to put up a successful basket while falling backwards after taking a foul. Lee stole the ball and made a full-court drive for a layup over a defender. The Cougars grabbed several rebounds and fought hard for loose balls. Revelett tapped away the ball before blocking a later shot and the half ended with a narrow 23-22 lead for McLean.
Reece Stevens grabbed a rebound and made both free throws after drawing a foul on his shot. Stevens then gave an assist to Revelett before Revelett shot an assist across the court to Lee. Lee later made a steal and drove in before pulling up with a hook shot over a defender. Decker gave an inbound assist to Camden Baird at the top of the key for a three-pointer. The Cougars moved the ball quickly down the court with several passes among players before Layden Bozarth assisted Braiden Davis waiting at the basket. A couple of successful foul shots by Bozarth ended the game with a 43-37 win for McLean.
Jax Lee shot 83% in free throws and led the Cougars with 16 points, four steals, a rebound and an assist. Mason Lovell was perfect from the line with a three-pointer and a total of 11 points, two steals and a rebound. Zane Decker had a three-pointer, two each in rebounds and steals along with an assist. Camden Baird also had a three-pointer and a steal. Braxton Floyd had a basket, six rebounds and two steals. Gunnar Revelett had two points, two assists, a steal and a block. Braiden Davis had a bucket and a board. Layden Bozarth and Reece Stevens each sank both their free throws and had a rebound and an assist. Bozarth also made a steal. Connor Ward and Jaelin Groves each had two rebounds and Landen French grabbed one.
"The boys played very well," shared seventh-grade coach Matt Huff. "We are improving every game defensively and playing smarter. We are still working on getting the offense down and trying not to go too fast. We are definitely going in the right direction."
The Cougars had games at home earlier this week and will host Muhlenberg South tonight, December 5. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
