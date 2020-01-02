The McLean County High School boys' basketball team won 63-49 over Caverna at the Hancock County Classic on Dec. 27.
The Cougars got off to a good start in the game and had a 10-2 lead, but struggled somewhat in the second period and the half ended with a narrow 26-22 advantage for McLean County. The Cougars had a huge third quarter to get up by 20 points and ended the game with a 63-49 win over Caverna.
Logan Patterson had a double-double and led the Cougars with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jacob Clark was perfect from the line with 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and an assist. Brady Dame also had 14 points, three rebounds, five steals and four assists. Trey Englehardt had seven points, two rebounds, a steal and an assist. Isaac Springer had four points and two each in rebounds, steals and assists. Brayden Bishop had a basket, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Travis Phillips had two rebounds and a steal while Jaden Arnold grabbed a rebound.
"We are starting to understand better what is a good shot and what is not a good shot at certain points of the game," shared head coach Darren Lynam.
The Cougars will face Owensboro Catholic at the Sportscenter on Jan. 2. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
