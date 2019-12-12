The McLean County High School boys' basketball team opened their 2019-2020 season with a couple wins last week. The Cougars had a 53-47 victory over Hancock County at home on Dec. 3 and brought home a 46-41 win at Grayson County on Dec. 6. The win last Friday was the first for a McLean County Boys' team at Grayson County since the 1998-1999 season.
The gymnasium was packed last Tuesday to see the Cougars take on the Hornets for their season opener. McLean County had a seven-point lead by the end of the first quarter and was up 30-20 at halftime. Hancock County narrowed the gap slightly in the third quarter before Logan Patterson took an assist at the basket and almost immediately did it again for two more points. Brady Dame made a theft and got the ball to Zach Mimms out in front of the pack for a basket. Brayden Bishop then assisted Patterson at the basket again to give McLean County a 14-point lead with just over three minutes left to play. Patterson made three the old-fashioned way after drawing a foul before Hancock County began to shave points off their deficit in the final minutes. However, the Cougars held on and Bishop netted two free throws to end the game with a 53-47 win for McLean.
Logan Patterson led the Cougars with a double-double featuring 21 points, 12 rebounds, four deflections and a steal. Isaac Springer had nine points, seven assists, six deflections, five rebounds, two steals and a block. Brayden Bishop had 10 points, seven deflections, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Zach Mimms had five points, three assists, two each in deflections and steals along with a rebound. Jacob Clark had four points and two deflections. Trey Englehardt had a basket, two assists, a rebound, a deflection, a steal and a block. Brady Dame made two free throws and had four each in boards and assists along with two steals and a deflection.
"It was a good opening win for us and it is always good to start the year with a win!" shared head coach Darren Lynam. "We got off to an 11-0 lead which helped a lot. I was proud of the boys and the effort we gave. We did some things really well and found some things we can improve on."
The Cougars ended their first week with a game on the road against another pack of Cougars. Grayson County led 8-6 at the first quarter stop. Trey Englehardt hit a 15-foot jumper to start the second quarter which ignited an eventual 15-2 run as McLean County bolted out to a 21-10 lead. Grayson County scored at the second quarter buzzer to make it 21-12.
Grayson County scored the first eight points of the second half to narrow the gap to only nine. McLean County closed the third quarter on a 7-3 run to lead 28-23 heading into the final period. Jacob Clark came up big in the fourth for McLean County, scoring nine of his 13 points in the frame. Clark had two three-pointers early in the quarter before his baseline drive for a layup proved huge in giving the visiting Cougars a 41-36 lead with 2:30 left to play. McLean County then spread the floor and hit several free throws down the stretch to secure the 46-41 win over Grayson County.
Logan Patterson led the Cougars with another double-double from 13 points, ten rebounds, five deflections, three blocks, a steal and an assist. Jacob Clark had triple threes with a total of 12 points, three rebounds, an assist and a deflection. Isaac Springer had seven points, five each in rebounds and assists, three deflections and two steals. Trey Englehardt had seven points, three deflections, two rebounds and an assist. Brayden Bishop had four points, two assists and a rebound. Brady Dame put up three points, grabbed six boards and had two assists and two blocks. Zach Mimms snagged two rebounds and made a deflection. Jaden Arnold had a rebound.
"This was a very good win for us on the road at a tough place to play," commented Lynam. "We had a big second quarter to gain control of the game. We were outstanding on defense and eventually figured out enough offense against them to come out of there with a win."
The Cougars faced Evansville Christian on Monday and will end the week with a couple games at home. They will play Ohio County on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. McLean County will host Russellville on Saturday with tipoff at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.