Cougars defeat Hopkins County Central

The McLean County High School football team traveled to Morton's Gap on Sept. 27 for a game against Hopkins County Central. The Cougars brought home a 50-20 win to calm the Storm.
McLean County had 426 yards in total offense and were led on the ground by Peyton Caraway with 113 of them. Landen Capps added 105 yards.
The Cougar defense was led by Andrew Munster with 12 tackles. Zach Clayton had 11, Houston Bolton served up 10 and Connor Baldwin added nine. Bolton also had a sack for a loss of five yards.
The initial kickoff went to McLean and Andrew Munster crossed the goal line about a minute later to put the first points on the board. Landen Capps carried in the conversion. The Storm answered back with a touchdown a short while later and a successful kick had them trailing by one.
The next kickoff was returned by Houston Bolton all the way to the end zone with an 88-yard run, but a penalty cost the Cougars the points and Bolton was credited with a 54-yard return. Capps went to the near side and ran into traffic, so he simply went the other way for a 13-yard gain. Quarterback Matthew Miller made a good fake before getting the ball to Caraway who took it home from 20 yards out. Capps ran in another conversion and McLean was up 16-7 midway through the first quarter.
Brady Dame recovered a fumble and the Cougars quickly capitalized on it with another double-digit touchdown run by Caraway. Miller added the conversion with a keeper. The next kickoff was stopped with a hard tackle by Kenny Brooks before Baldwin defended a big pass in the end zone that prevented a touchdown for the Storm. McLean County got the ball back with a turnover on downs as the first quarter ended with the Cougars out front 24-7.
Capps and Caraway moved the ball down the field before Baldwin zig-zagged and finished off with a 35-yard scoring play. The Cougar defense buckled down as several Hopkins Central passes fell incomplete and Bolton defended another pass in the end zone. Clayton delivered a tackle in the backfield for a loss of 16 yards and McLean took possession again. Miller made a toss to Caraway who shot a big 34-yard pass to Dame for a touchdown. The Storm ended their next series with a punt after the Cougars allowed them no advance and a desperate pass attempt was tipped up by Baldwin. Capps broke away for a 31-yard scoring run and Miller added another conversion as the first half ended with a solid 44-7 lead for McLean County.
The second half was played with a running clock and the kickoff went to Hopkins County. The Storm scored near the end of the third quarter and again in the fourth to narrow the gap slightly, but the Cougars got back to business and returned the next kickoff 26 yards courtesy of Baldwin. Capps carried double-digits before Miller took a keeper, wiggling through defenders for a 17-yard touchdown.
Armando Rodriguez provided a final kickoff and Trae Warren stopped the return. Cameron Dukes and Lucas Mauzy made some stops before Zanner Abney delivered a tackle that ended the game with a 50-20 win for McLean County.
"We had a complete game on both offense and defense," commented head coach Zach Wagner. "Several running backs were able to contribute. Defensively, I felt that we bent but we didn't break and we got all 11 hats to the ball."
JV falls 26-16 at Butler County
The JV Cougars traveled to Butler County on September 23. Lucas Mauzy had a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter and McLean County was trailing 14-6. Mauzy did it again from the same spot in the second quarter and Tyson Howard added a successful conversion to make the score 20-14 at the half. The Bears scored again in the third and McLean County added a safety by Will Taylor to end the game with a 26-16 loss to Butler County.
The Cougars will host the Owensboro Catholic Aces this Friday, Oct. 4. This game is the Pink Out game for Breast Cancer Awareness and kickoff is at 7 p.m.
