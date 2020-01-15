The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team gained retribution over Ohio County with a 53-52 win on the road after a disappointing loss at home earlier in the season. Stellar defense helped seal the victory and the Cougars are ranked #1 in the 3rd Region and 21st in the state in overall defensive average.
The Eagles got on the board first with a free throw, but a quick assist from Brayden Bishop to Jacob Clark for a three-pointer gave the lead to McLean County. The first quarter was a tight affair with the Cougars maintaining a slight advantage before they pulled away with a 10-point lead in the second period. Ohio County tied it up just after halftime and took their first lead of the game by one point soon afterwards. McLean County only allowed the Eagles that lead for six seconds before jumping back out front with a couple quick scores by Logan Patterson.
The final period was a battle as Trey Englehardt bumped up against a defender after snagging a rebound with a put-back for two. Clark made a driving layup to give the Cougars a nine-point advantage, but Ohio County scrambled back to take a single-point lead with just 35 seconds to play. Isaac Springer grabbed a rebound and cashed it in to put McLean out front 53-52 with 13 seconds on the clock. The Cougar defense held off the Eagles and they called a timeout to re-group for a final attempt with 3.6 seconds left. A desperate shot bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded and the McLean County players and fans erupted in a well-earned victory.
Logan Patterson and Jacob Clark both led the Cougars with 17 points. Patterson had a double-double with an additional 12 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Clark’s points included a couple three-pointers along with four rebounds and a steal.
“We fought tooth and nail for 32 minutes to pull out a HUGE road win,” shared head coach Darren Lynam. “The guys gave everything they had and I was proud! We controlled the game for the most part and I was super pleased that we did not lose our composure when they made some runs at us to take a slight lead. Especially, the last 30 seconds of the game!”
The Cougars will be staying at home for their next three games. The next matchup is on Jan. 21 against Webster County. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.