The McLean County Middle School boys' basketball team added more wins at home the last couple weeks. The eighth-grade team redeemed a loss at John Paul II earlier in the season with a 31-17 win on Dec. 2. They won again the next night against Butler County 40-28. The Cougars came out on top with a nail-biter 45-44 win over Muhlenberg South on Dec. 5. They also won 40-35 over Union County on Dec. 9.
The first half against John Paul ended with a narrow 8-7 lead for McLean, but the Cougars got things rolling in the second half. Riley assisted Cline before Baldwin made a steal and full-court drive going up and over a defender with an and one after drawing a foul. Brayson Smith assisted Riley before Cline gave an assist to Connor Mitchuson with a three from the corner. Mitchuson grabbed a rebound and got it to Baldwin on the run to the rim. Cline drove in among defenders and easily netted another basket before Baldwin put up a jumper to end the game with a 31-17 win.
Elijah Baldwin led the Cougars with a double-double featuring 13 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and an assist.
"I was proud of our defensive effort," stated head coach Kevin Hurt. "John Paul scores around forty a game and we were able to hold them to seventeen."
The game against Muhlenberg County was tight from beginning to end, but the Cougars managed to maintain a lead and end the first half 29-27. Cline took an open three-pointer to start the second half then followed with a rebound that he jumped up and grabbed in the air with an immediate put-back for two before hitting the ground. Baldwin made a theft and took off with a behind-the-back dribble on the run to avoid defenders before finishing off with a basket. Cline assisted Smith with a three, but the Suns narrowed the gap to a single-point with just under four minutes left in the game.
Muhlenberg County then managed to take the lead by three with just a minute left on the clock. Baldwin fought hard for the ball and got possession for McLean before Cline sank two free throws to narrow the gap, but the Cougars were still down by one with only 17 seconds left to play and the Suns had the ball. Cline simply jumped up and intercepted the inbound pass with a quick turn and pass to Isaiah Algood at the basket. Algood immediately put it up for a successful shot that reclaimed the lead and the victory for the Cougars 45-44.
"Muhlenberg South had beaten us by thirty-five a month ago and I knew it would be a major challenge," shared Hurt. "Our guys played an excellent game on both ends of the floor to get a huge conference win. The Suns have one of the best players in the conference. He was able to make some shots, but Elijah Baldwin and Brayson Smith did a great job of making it difficult for him to score."
Union County was up at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars took the lead 19-15 at the half. The Braves jumped out front again by a basket going into the final period. Cline put up seven points, but Union County matched them and McLean was still behind by a bucket with only 33 seconds to play. Riley made a steal at the top of the key and quickly got the ball to Cline on the run to the other end. Cline tossed it to Baldwin who twisted around with a shot in the paint that tied the game with only nine seconds left on the clock and the Braves had the ball. Smith then stole the inbound pass and made a quick handoff to Cline at the basket to seal the win 40-38.
Cline led the Cougars with a three-pointer and a total of 26 points. Baldwin had a couple threes with a total of eleven.
Seventh-grade Cougars
The seventh-grade team lost 48-38 to Butler County. Jax Lee led with 16 points. They fell 40-35 against Muhlenberg South. Gunnar Revelett led with 10 points. They lost 51-27 against Union County. Mason Lovell and Zane Decker both led with seven points. They won 63-38 against Heritage Christian on Dec. 13. Lee led with 22 points. The sixth/seventh-grade won 53-15. Jaelin Groves and Braiden Davis each led with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.