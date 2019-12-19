The McLean County High School boys' basketball team ended games last week with their first 4-1 start for the Cougars since the 2010-2011 season. McLean County won 63-53 over Evansville Christian School on Dec. 9. McLean County then fell to Ohio County at home on Dec. 13. Last Saturday, the Cougars won again at home 62-44 over the Russellville Panthers.
McLean County faced the Eagles from Evansville Christian School at the Owensboro Sports Center last Monday. The two teams went back and forth through the first twelve minutes of the game before the Cougars forged ahead late in the second quarter to take a 33-25 lead into the locker room at the half. McLean County came out in the third period and scored the first seven points to take a commanding 40-25 lead which eventually grew to 48-30. The Cougars coasted the rest of the way and came away with a 63-53 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Logan Patterson led McLean County with a double-double from an impressive 31 points, 12 rebounds, nine deflections, four assists and a steal. "It's always nice to get to play in the Sports Center," commented head coach Darren Lynam. "Evansville Christian has a decent team and they are an up and coming program. We played really well in spurts tonight and we are looking to eventually put together four solid quarters of basketball."
The Cougars started out strong at home against the Eagles on Friday and had an 18-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ohio County took the lead 36-27 by the half and slammed the boards with threes in the second half to seal the win 80-50 over McLean County.
The Cougars hosted Russellville last Saturday and had a 10-point lead at the end of the first period. McLean County was up 30-17 at halftime and sealed the win 62-44 over the Panthers.
Lynam shared, "It was good to get Jacob Clark going from the three-point line." Clark led the Cougars with five three-pointers and a total of 22 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Logan Patterson had another double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
"It was a good bounce-back win for us after the Ohio County loss," stated Lynam. "We got out to a good start like last night, but sustained it today. We have been getting off to good starts in most games. We just have to learn to keep playing consistently after that."
The Cougars will play Frederick Fraize at Whitesville tonight, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. The team will also participate in the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic at Butler County over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.