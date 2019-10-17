The McLean County High School JV team hosted Hopkins County Central at Paulsen Stadium on Sept. 30. The Cougars ended with a solid 40-22 victory over the Storm.
The initial kickoff went to Hopkins Central and they scored soon afterwards. Braeden Peercy returned the next kickoff and Zach Clayton strong-armed a defender coming at him for a gain good enough to move the chains. Lucas Mauzy carried the ball into the red zone and Clayton finished off with a touchdown from 13 yards out. Preston Morris took the conversion in with a keeper and the game was tied at eight.
Will Taylor was a beast on defense in the next series and chased the ball carrier out of bounds a couple of times before he delivered quick tackles that knocked the ball loose twice. The second time the ball was knocked loose near midfield, a quick-thinking Jacob Hampton scooped it up and headed for the end zone. Hampton crossed the goal line and Morris added another conversion to put McLean County out front 16-8 midway through the first quarter.
Tyson Howard provided the next kickoff and Nolan Blade made a stop in the backfield for a loss of 10 yards. Cole Crumbaker made a tackle that prevented a first down, but the Storm scored on a later play and the game was knotted up at 16 at the end of the first quarter.
Peercy found a hole and flipped the field with a run that went from the Cougars' own 40-yard line to the other 40 in Storm territory. A fumble was recovered by Hopkins Central, but the McLean County defense put on the pressure causing the Storm to fumble the ball and Wes Wells recovered it to bring it right back to the Cougars.
Clayton, Peercy and Mauzy each had good double-digit runs, but the series ended with a turnover on downs. Taylor and Noah Coleman delivered tackles before Blade made another stop in the backfield. The Storm took to the air with several pass-plays that fell incomplete before finally connecting, but Edwin Millay and Trae Warren stopped the receiver quickly. Cody Wilson made a tackle before Taylor served up a sack for a big loss and McLean County took over on downs.
Quarterback Preston Morris took a keeper for nine yards before going on a big run for 34 more, but a later fumble was recovered by the Storm. Hopkins County attempted a big pass that was intercepted by Peercy and the first half ended with the score still tied at 16.
The second half kickoff went to the Cougars and Peercy wasted no time with a 90-yard return for a touchdown. Morris carried in the conversion and McLean County took the lead. The Cougar defense held off the Storm and got the ball back on downs. Warren went to the far side, bumping into defenders and bouncing off before taking the pigskin over 30 yards. Peercy wiggled through for a 20-yard scoring play and then added a successful conversion to pad the McLean County lead some more.
Jeff Skinner forced a runner out of bounds before Morris made several stops and the Cougars took possession again as the game rolled into the final quarter. Mauzy moved the chains and then followed with a bust up the middle that he broke free for a nearly 30-yard gain. Warren got the ball and took off for the end zone, but a defender was closing in near the goal line. Warren simply slammed on the brakes, juked around the defender and finished off the 39-yard touchdown. Morris took a keeper in for the conversion and McLean County was up 40-16.
Warren delivered a touchdown-saving tackle and Wilson made a stop for a loss, but the Storm managed to complete a pass for a touchdown with only 2:41 left to play. Mauzy shut down the conversion attempt and the next onside kick was recovered by Hopkins Central. The Cougar defense buckled down with a quick tackle by Wells for no gain followed by an incomplete pass. Another big pass was defended by Caleb Stein before Wells delivered a sack that ended the series with a turnover on downs. Warren went zig-zagging behind blocks provided by his teammates for a big gain of over 25-yards, but time ran out and McLean took the win 40-22.
"It was a great team win; the effort was there on all three phases of the game," JV coach Keign Chambers said. "With this win, we found out what this group is capable of when hitting on all cylinders."
The varsity Cougars will be on the road to Todd County Central on Oct. 18. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
