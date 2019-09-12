The McLean County High School football team had their much-anticipated home opener against Union County on Sept. 6. The Braves won 34-0 over the Cougars. The Frosh team, as Coach Wagner refers to the freshmen and sophomores, traveled to Breckinridge County on Sept. 5 and brought home a 16-8 win.
Andrew Munster and Connor Baldwin led the Cougars on both sides of the ball. Munster had 44 yards rushing and 12 tackles. Baldwin rushed for 40 yards, added six tackles and had a total of 76 yards in kickoff returns. Jon Tarrance had five tackles on the night.
Union County scored early in the first quarter, but the Cougars answered back immediately with a 92-yard kickoff return to the end zone by Houston Bolton. However, the points were lost due to a penalty and Bolton was credited with a 56-yard return. The Braves took possession with a fumble recovery, but the McLean County defense fought hard and Peyton Caraway blocked a final pass attempt before a turnover on downs. Caraway then carried the mail with a good downfield block by James Haerle, but a later interception gave possession back to Union County as the first quarter ended 7-0.
The Braves scored twice more early in the second quarter, but the second point after attempt kick was blocked by Jon Tarrance. Caraway had a couple of good boots to end McLean County possessions with a punt and Union County scored again just before the half to put them out front 27-0.
Another scoring run by the Braves started the second half, but the Cougars offense fought hard to make a play. Bolton scrapped for a fumble and Munster busted through the line, switching the ball from one arm to the other as he knocked down defenders for a first down run. Baldwin wiggled and twisted, changing directions quickly to avoid defenders and moved the chains again, but a later fumble was recovered by Union County.
The Cougars took possession after a punt as the game rolled into the final quarter. Baldwin completed a big pass to Caraway for a 21-yard gain and Munster moved the ball a few more yards, but the series ended with a turnover on downs. The Cougar defense buckled down and Braeden Peercy had a touchdown-saving tackle before Brady Dame delivered a sack with the help of Haerle for an 11-yard loss. Baldwin recovered a fumble, but time ran out and the game ended in favor of the Braves 34-0.
"We didn't play well coming off an emotional loss to neighboring Ohio County last week," commented head coach Zach Wagner.
The Frosh team went up against the Fighting Tigers last Thursday and clawed their way to a win. Lucas Mauzy gained about 20 yards on a run, but was stopped just short of the goal line and the first quarter remained scoreless.
Mauzy punched it in immediately to start the second quarter and a successful conversion was added to the scoreboard. Mauzy went for another big run with only seconds left in the quarter, but the Tigers got possession with an interception. McLean County recovered a fumble at the buzzer and the score remained 8-0 in favor of the Cougars at the half.
The third quarter was a stalemate until Breckinridge County scored in the final seconds and a successful conversion tied the game at eight. The Cougar defense recovered a fumble in the final quarter and Will Taylor made a trip to the end zone on a later play. After adding an extra deuce with the conversion, the game ended in favor of McLean County 16-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.