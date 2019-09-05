The McLean County Middle School football team traveled to Hancock County on Aug. 22. The eighth-grade team fell 28-18 after a hard-fought battle and the seventh- was shutout 30-0 by the Hornets.
The eighth-grade game started with an onside kick recovered by the Hornets near midfield. Braden Lindsey made a couple stops and was joined by Andrew Darnell, Kenyon Mason and Whit Searcy as the ball was moved near the red zone. A bad snap by Hancock went bouncing away and Elijah Baldwin scooped it up on the run and carried it over 40 yards to flip the field and give the Cougars the ball on the Hornet's 30-yard line. Quarterback Brodie Cline completed a 10-yard pass to Baldwin and Lindsey stretched out on his way down for a few more yards on the next play, but the first quarter ended with no points on the board.
Zane Decker was a defensive beast in the second quarter, making several touchdown-saving tackles and was joined by Baldwin and Darnell with some savers of their own. Baldwin broke up a pass in the end zone, but Hancock scored on the next play. Cline completed a lateral pass to Baldwin who spun, twisted and shook off tackles for a first down. Cline then shot a 20-yard rocket to Baldwin out ahead of the pack who ran the rest of the field for a touchdown. A failed conversion left McLean trailing by two.
The Cougar defense was determined and Coby Dant made a tackle for a loss of six before Decker broke up two big passes that would have been most likely scoring plays. The half ended with the Hornets ahead 8-6.
Darnell started the second half with an impressive defensive effort. He made a big block on one end of the field, got up off the ground and beat everyone to the other end to make a touchdown-saving clobber that knocked the runner out of bounds. The Hornets scored twice more before Cline completed a screen pass to Baldwin who juked and twisted away from defenders so quickly that they ran right into each other as he got downfield for a 63-yard touchdown. Hancock County snuck one in again but Darnell stopped the conversion attempt in the backfield. Baldwin took the next kickoff, stopping, turning and side-stepping for a 25-yard return as the game rolled into the final quarter with the Hornets out front 28-12.
Cline launched a huge 25-yard pass to Baldwin who caught it and ran about 20 more yards to bring the ball to first and goal. Lindsey carried the ball across to narrow the gap to ten early in the fourth quarter. The McLean County defense featured stops by Lindsey, Darnell, Dant and Baldwin as well as Mason Lindsey. Searcy delivered a tackle that caused a fumble, but the game ended in favor of Hancock County 28-18.
"It was a tough loss because the game came down to a couple of plays that didn't go our way," stated head coach Seth Lancaster. "I fully believe the team will be motivated from this loss and respond well at Ohio County. We have a lot of guys who can make plays and are contributing which makes us excited for the rest of the season."
The seventh-grade game was played with a running clock due to impending rain. The Hornets jumped out to a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Zane Decker was fired up on defense with several good tackles and prevented another touchdown early in the second quarter. Connor Ward and Gunnar Revelett made a couple of tackles before Jackson Reynolds fired off the line with a quick stop. Kamden Walters delivered a sack for a loss of seven yards and Decker followed with another touchdown-saving tackle to end the half with Hancock held at 16-0.
Cy Phillips opened the second half with a good tackle and Revelett made a stop in the backfield for a loss, but the Hornets stung again and a successful conversion put them ahead 24-0. Decker returned the next kickoff before snagging a pass from Ayden Rice, but the series ended with a turnover on downs. Decker made another touchdown-saving tackle, but Hancock County found the end zone on a later play. Walters put a stop to the conversion and returned the next kickoff a few yards. However, time quickly ran out and the game ended 30-0 in favor of the Hornets.
"Our guys played hard, but we have a lot who haven't played before and are still learning," said Lancaster. "We hope to continue to improve each week. Everyone is willing to put in the work and learn at practice, so better results will come."
The Cougars faced Ohio County on the road last week and hosted Muhlenberg County earlier this week on Tuesday. Their next game is Thursday, Sept. 12 at home against Breckinridge County for 8th Grade Night. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.
