The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team fell 58-38 to Owensboro Catholic in the championship game of the 3rd Region All “A” Classic at the Sportscenter on Jan. 11. The Cougars also participated in the Agrigold Winter Classic at the Sportscenter on Jan. 16 where they lost 58-55 to Union County but won 64-23 over Foundation Christian Academy.
McLean County led early against the Aces and was up by a basket at the end of the first quarter. Catholic jumped out front 25-20 by the half, but the Cougars narrowed the gap to a single point late in the third. The Aces came back with a little push to start the fourth and pulled away for the 58-38 win.
Jaden Arnold was perfect from the line and led McLean County with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. Brady Dame also had nine points, five rebounds and three each in assists and blocks. Jaxon Floyd put up seven points.
“They are one of the top three teams in the region and we were able to hang in there and play with them for two and half quarters,” Head Coach Darren Lynam said. “We just have to play four complete quarters against a team of their caliber.”
The game against Union County was a tight affair throughout with a difference of only a point or two at the end of the first two periods and a tie to end the third. The final quarter was a battle with the Braves coming out on top 58-55.
Brady Dame led the Cougars with a couple threes and a total of 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Jaden Arnold had 11 points, a rebound, an assist, a block and a steal. Travis Phillips had a three-pointer and a total of seven points, four rebounds and six assists. Bryce Durbin had six points, four rebounds and an assist. Jaxon Floyd had a basket, two boards and three assists.
When asked to comment on the Union County game, Coach Lynam said, “We didn’t play so well. They tried to speed us up offensively and while we didn’t make an overabundance of turnovers, we took quick shots and didn’t work our offense to score. We didn’t rebound well on the defensive end or shoot well from the free throw line. Those things did us in.”
McLean County came back after the loss and jumped out to a significant early lead over Foundation Christian Academy later in the day. The Cougars scored as many points in the first quarter as the Falcons did in the entire game. McLean County ended with a solid 64-23 win.
Brady Dame led with 19 points, seven rebounds and three each in assists and steals. Andrew Brackett had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Jaden Arnold had a couple threes with a total of 11 points, two steals and two assists. Travis Phillips had eight points, a rebound, two steals and an assist. Jaxon Floyd had five points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Carter Riley had three each in points, rebounds and assists along with two steals. Tyler Larkin had a basket, two boards, four assists and three steals. Clay Brawner and Cruz Lee each had two points and the same in rebounds. Lee also grabbed two steals. Bryce Durbin snagged a couple steals and made three assists.
“We bounced back and played better after not playing so well in the morning game,” Lynam said. “We were able to get a comfortable first half lead and work on things we need to work on moving forward.”
The Cougars will play Breckinridge County in Owensboro at the Sportscenter Shootout on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.
“We feel good about our first two weeks of the season and our 4-2 start,” Lynam said. “We are a work in progress with our inexperience. We hope to improve each week and keep putting wins on the board.”
