The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team capped off a historic season by finishing with a record of 22-12 and earning a Region Semi-finalist spot in the tournament held at the Owensboro Sportscenter. The Cougars eliminated region favorite Ohio County at home in the 10th District tournament to allow them to advance to the 3rd Region Tournament for the first time since 2015.
The Cougars drew another region favorite in Breckinridge County for their first round game and defeated the Fighting Tigers 52-46. This gave the Cougars their first Region win since 1984 and tied the 1984 Cougar team with 22 wins for the most in school history. The 22 wins also tied them for the most wins for any 3rd Region team for the 2019-2020 campaign.
The McLean County players broke several school records this year. Logan Patterson finished with 1820 points making him McLean County’s all-time leading scorer. Patterson also became the all-time leading rebounder for the school with 907. Jacob Clark eclipsed his own single season 3-point shots record of 79 (set last year) by hitting 80 this year. He also is the all-time leader in 3-point field goals made with a total of 197 for his career. Brayden Bishop tied the single season school record in charges taken with 20.
This year’s squad was also known as an outstanding defensive team. They finished third in the Region and 34th in the State in total defense, giving up 54.3 points a game. They were only slightly bettered by Muhlenberg County and Grayson County who held teams in check at 54.2 points per game. The team also finished fourth in the 3rd Region in the new state ranking RPI Index. According to the RPI, the Cougars finished 22nd out of 80 teams in the Western Kentucky area, which includes Regions 1 through 5. The team also produced a seven-game winning streak, which is the longest for the school in over 25 years.
Several Cougars garnered Region or District awards throughout the year. Logan Patterson was named to the 3rd Region First Team for the second year in a row and Jacob Clark earned honorable mention status this year. Patterson and Trey Englehardt were named to the 3rd Region All-Tournament team. Patterson and Clark were named to the All-District team. Clark was named to the All ‘A’ All-Tournament team and Tanner Wilkerson was named to the All-Academic All ‘A’ team.
A few of the seniors were asked to reflect on their final season as a Cougar basketball player.
“I would say this year was the year that all of the seniors were really looking forward to and we made the most of it,” Patterson said. “We went from having single-digit wins our first two years and a double-digit win our junior year, all the way to tying the school record for most wins in a season at 22. That is something that we all are proud of accomplishing. I would not have wanted to do it with another group of guys. The seniors were like a family and I think that’s why we clicked with each other and came up winning huge upsets at the end of the season.”
“Overall, I thought that this year was one of the best years in the program’s history,” shared Englehardt. “We worked extremely hard the past four years and it felt good to finally be able to prove ourselves. McLean County has typically been the underdog and it was great to show everyone what we were made of. It felt good to have the community come out and support us the way they did. It made a world of difference.”
“We have had made many changes in the last three years with three different coaches,” Senior Jacob Clark said. “But, we stuck with Coach Lynam’s plans for every game and it shows how following that game plan worked for us by going 22-12. We started playing our best ball in the last few weeks of the season and that got us to the District championship and the Regional semis. We had a great year and made history. Much love for this McLean County basketball family.”
