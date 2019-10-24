The McLean County High School football team traveled to Todd County Central on Oct. 18. The Cougars brought home a 46-20 district win over the Rebels.
McLean County rushed for 327 yards and five touchdowns with five extra points. The Cougars also completed an 83-yard pass for another touchdown. The offense had 11 first downs and zero turnovers in the game.
Andrew Munster led the offense with 93 yards from 15 carries. Landen Capps had 75 and Peyton Caraway put down 73 yards.
Defensively, the Cougars held Todd County to only 121 yards on the ground, significantly less than half of their usual game average. Andrew Munster also led in defense and tied the school record for the second time this season with 21 total tackles. Munster broke the school record for assisted tackles with 19. The previous record of 15 was set in 1978 by Kent Burden. Zach Clayton had 17 tackles and Connor Baldwin had nine. Landen Capps and Brady Dame both grabbed interceptions and Wes Wells recovered a fumble.
Todd County struck first and put six points on the board just over a minute into play, but the Cougars got down to business. Munster moved the chains on the first play and Landen Capps shot out of traffic to bring the ball to within one yard of another first down. Quarterback Matthew Miller held on to the ball and was pushed by the offensive line for the first down. Munster and Caraway moved the ball before Miller moved the sticks again with another keeper. Munster took it home from seven yards out and Capps added the conversion to put McLean out front 8-6 early in the first quarter.
The Cougar defense allowed the Rebels no advance and quickly took possession again in Todd County territory. A pass-and-run from Miller to Capps gained some ground before Munster bounced off a tackle and then gave a stiff arm to another defender to bring the ball to the 11-yard line. Caraway took it eight yards and Munster finished off with another scoring play to end the first quarter with a 14-6 lead for the Cougars.
The Rebels took to the air and moved the ball some before Gabriel Whitmer made an immediate snag with help from Clayton to finish for a loss of four yards. Todd County attempted another pass, but it was picked off by Capps just outside the goal line and prevented a touchdown, but the next series ended with a good punt by Caraway. Defensive pressure from tackles by Whitmer, Munster and James Haerle caused the Rebels to fumble and end their series with a punt as well. Capps flipped the field with a run from one 36-yard line to the other and Caraway finished off after shaking off a shoestring tackle and tip-toeing down the sideline for a 32-yard touchdown. Miller carried in the conversion and the score was 22-6.
The Cougar defense held off the Rebels again and got the ball back with a turnover on downs. Caraway took the ball and launched a huge pass to Brady Dame out in front of the pack. Dame snagged the pigskin and then covered the rest of the distance to the end zone with some great protection by Capps for an 83-yard scoring play with only 15 seconds left in the half. Miller added another conversion and Whitmer, Houston Bolton and Morgyn Algood put a stop to the next kickoff return to end the first half with the Cougars ahead 30-6.
see cougars/page b2
cougars
from page b1
The second half kickoff went to McLean and Bolton returned it 27 yards. The Cougars moved the chains a couple times before Caraway crossed the goal line, but the points were lost due to a penalty. Miller simply faked a handoff to Munster and then gave the ball to Connor Baldwin who took it right back home for a 31-yard touchdown. Capps easily sauntered across the line for the conversion and McLean was up 38-6.
Todd County managed to score, but the extra point attempt was stopped by Munster and Braeden Peercy. The Rebels scored again after the horn and the final quarter of play began with McLean still leading 38-20.
Caraway and Munster took turns carrying the ball before Miller took another keeper for a first down thanks to some great blocking. Capps took a near side scoot all the way to the end zone from 28 yards out and Miller added another successful conversion midway through the final quarter.
The Cougar defense featured an immediate tackle by Connor Baldwin on a receiver and a subsequent pass fell incomplete due to pressure from Munster on the quarterback. Clayton and Lucas Mauzy made a quick stop and then caused another pass to fall incomplete. Todd County attempted a final pass, but Dame snagged an interception and brought the ball back to McLean. That series ended with a punt and Capps defended a pass before Munster delivered a tackle that knocked the ball loose for Wes Wells to recover for the Cougars. McLean County took a knee to end the game with a solid 46-20 victory.
"Defensively, we held them to a lot less than their game average," stated head coach Zach Wagner. "We ran the ball well and were able to sustain drives against a way bigger defensive front."
The Cougars will be on the road to district rival Hancock County tomorrow night, Oct. 25. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The JV Cougars will travel to Grayson County on Monday, Oct. 28. Game time is 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.