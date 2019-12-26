The McLean County High School boys' basketball team is currently 7-3 after a busy week of games. The Cougars won 68-60 at home against Dawson Springs on Dec.17 and had a solid 62-38 victory over Frederick Fraize on Dec. 19. The team traveled to Butler County to participate in the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic on Dec. 20 and 21. They lost 71-56 to Murray on Friday, but won 77-45 against Hickman County Saturday morning. Their final game was a battle into overtime that Butler won 51-48.
The Cougars and Panthers played a close first half last Tuesday, but the Cougars took a 32-29 lead into the locker room. McLean County had a 10-point lead at the end of the third quarter. The Cougars milked the clock for much of the final period, eventually extending their lead to 14 and finished with a 68-60 win over the Panthers.
Logan Patterson led with 27 points. Jacob Clark had 16 and Trey Englehardt added ten.
McLean County had a 20-point lead at the end of the first quarter against Frederick Fraize and maintained that advantage the rest of the game for a 62-38 win. Brayden Bishop led with 12 points and Logan Patterson had eleven. Jacob Clark and Jaden Arnold both put up 10 points in the game.
The Cougars were behind by seven at the end of the first period against Murray, but managed to tie the game at 31 by the half. The Tigers ended the game with a 71-56 win over McLean. Logan Patterson led the Cougars with 28 points.
McLean County busted out to a 14-3 lead with 5:00 still to go in the first quarter against Hickman County. The Cougars had a 21-point lead by the end of that quarter and stretched out farther for a 77-45 win over the Bulldogs last Saturday morning.
Logan Patterson again led with 28 points. Isaac Springer had 13 while Jacob Clark and Trey Englehardt each added seven. Jaden Arnold had six points in the game. Travis Phillips and Brady Dame each had four points. Andrew Bracket, Zach Mimms, Tanner Wilkerson and Brayden Bishop each had a basket.
The Cougars got down 17-6 at the end of the first quarter against Butler County later on Saturday, but narrowed the gap to only four by the half. McLean County continued to battle back and tied it up at 44 by the end of regulation on a basket by Isaac Springer. The Cougars grabbed the lead in overtime, but the game was ultimately decided at the foul line and the Bears took the win 51-48.
Jacob Clark led McLean with 18 points. Logan Patterson had 15 and Trey Englehardt added six. Brayden Bishop had five points and Isaac Springer put up four.
The Cougars will play Caverna at the Hancock County Classic on Dec. 27. Tipoff is at 3:15 p.m. McLean County will face the Atherton Rebels at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Dec. 30. Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m.
