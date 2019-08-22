The McLean County High School football team hosted Grayson County on Aug. 16 for their final pre-season scrimmage. Paulsen Stadium was filled with a large crowd, anxious for a first glimpse of the Cougars in action here at home this season.
The varsity team scrimmaged against the visiting Cougars for two quarters. Senior Landen Capps jumped out of the gate with a 45-yard run to the endzone, but it was called back due to a penalty. New-comer Jon Tarrance, also a Senior, came off the line with several quick tackles reminiscent of the previous player to wear his number 54 jersey, Nikolas de la Cruz. The first quarter ended with no points on the board.
Capps broke away again early in the second quarter with a 66-yard scoring run and Armando Rodriguez added a successful kick for the extra point. The varsity scrimmage ended with the hometown Cougars up 7-0. The McLean County offense rushed for 115 yards from 19 carries. Capps was the lead rusher with 84 yards. Zach Clayton took a few turns carrying the ball and had 33 yards.
The varsity defense held Grayson County to only 37 yards rushing in 17 attempts. Grayson County was 1-for-2 in passing for three yards.
The third quarter had Grayson County varsity against McLean County JV. A fumble was recovered by McLean and Zanner Abney delivered a touchdown-saving tackle. Jacob Hampton also had several quick tackles off the line. Grayson County crossed the goal line and the quarter ended in their favor 7-0.
For the final minutes of the scrimmage, our young bucks took the field. Trae Warren caught up to a man headed for the end zone and Cody Wilson had a good hit. Nolan Blade shot off the line for a quick stop and Will Taylor had a tackle for a loss.
Quarterback Tyson Howard took a keeper for about 20 yards and Lucas Mauzy broke through the middle for a 45-yard gain. Grayson County took advantage of a fumbled snap and scored in the final seconds of play.
When asked to comment on the scrimmage, head coach Zach Wagner stated, "Grayson County is a well-disciplined and well-coached team. It was good for us to have another scrimmage to work out some kinks. We are still a work in progress."
The Cougars will be on the road for their season opener at Eminence High School this Saturday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Easter Standard Time.
