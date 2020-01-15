The McLean County Middle School boys’ basketball team opened 2020 on the road with losses to Daviess County (47-14 and 42-29), but followed up with a couple hard-fought wins against St. Mary’s the following night. On Jan. 3, the eighth-grade won 41-38 and the seventh- battled into overtime for a 49-44 victory.
The eighth-grade game opened with an assist from Elijah Baldwin to Brayson Smith for a three-pointer. Connor Mitchuson then assisted Thomas Riley with a triple-point play. Baldwin spun away from a defender and drove in for a basket. Brodie Cline gave an assist to Jax Lee for a three before grabbing a rebound and making a full-court drive to the basket himself. Mitchuson gave a long assist from half-court to Lee in the corner for a bucket. Cline made several successful foul shots to end the first half with a 21-17 lead for McLean.
Baldwin made a steal and got it to Cline out front for a layup to start the second half, but the Angels took their first lead of the game soon afterwards. Baldwin made an inbound assist to Gunnar Revelett for a three-pointer from the corner to knot the game up at 27 to start the final period.
Baldwin made a theft and went on a full-court drive for a layup. Cline stole an inbound pass and immediately cashed it in for two before Revelett added another bucket. Cline made a long pass under pressure to Isaiah Algood for a basket, but a three-pointer by St. Mary’s narrowed their deficit to only three with 45 seconds left to play. The Angels scored again, but successful foul shots by the Cougars sealed the win 41-38.
Brodie Cline led McLean with 13 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist.
The seventh-grade game had a tight first quarter, but the Cougars fell behind by ten in the second period and struggled to narrow that gap throughout the third quarter. McLean County buckled down in the final minutes and began to systematically shave points off the Angel’s lead.
Gunnar Revelett drove around a defender for two before Mason Lovell assisted Jax Lee. Lovell then made a foul shot and followed with a drive along the baseline to narrow the gap to a single point with 4:00 left in the game. St. Mary’s pulled away again, but Lovell grabbed a board for a basket. Zane Decker then snagged an offensive rebound and shot an assist out to Revelett for a last-second three that sent the game into overtime with a tie at 41.
The Cougars rode the wave of momentum into overtime and led the entire period. Lovell opened with a three-pointer before Revelett bumped against a defender and put it up for two. Successful foul shots by Lee and Lovell then finished off the win 49-44.
Gunnar Revelett led with 12 points, five rebounds and a steal. Lovell had 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and an assist. Lee had eight points, seven steals and an assist. Reece Stevens had six points and two boards. Landon French also had six points.
“Gunnar did an excellent job on defense in the second half and then hit the big shot to send it into overtime,” shared coach Matt Huff. “The boys played very hard and everyone contributed to that win. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort throughout the entire game.”
The Cougars will face St. Mary’s again at home tonight, Jan. 16 for 8th Grade Night. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
