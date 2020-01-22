The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team took a hard loss on Jan. 14 at Muhlenberg County 72-24, but came back with a 66-53 win over Evansville Day School on Jan. 18. The win gave the Cougars an 11-5 record, matching last year’s win total for the most wins since 2014. The JV Cougars also beat the Eagles 60-21 for their sixth win in a row. They currently stand 6-2 for the season.
Logan Patterson tied the school scoring record of 1509 career points in the game on Saturday. Patterson also broke the school rebounding record of 735 earlier in the season and continues to add to it each game.
The Cougars traveled to Evansville to face the Day School Eagles. The Eagles jumped out in front with leads of 9-4 and 15-9 before the Cougars scored the last seven points of the first quarter to take a 16-15 advantage. McLean County then opened it up in the second quarter as they built a 24-17 lead before Day School rallied to cut it to 34-31 at the half. After being challenged by Coach Lynam at halftime, the Cougars stepped up their defense in the third quarter and doubled the points made by the Eagles to take a 46-37 lead into the final period. McLean County eventually built a 14-point lead before settling for a 66-53 win.
Logan Patterson led the Cougars with a double-double featuring 25 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Trey Englehardt had 11 points, three rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist. Brayden Bishop had 10 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. Isaac Springer had nine points, four assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Brady Dame had eight points, 10 rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block. Jacob Clark had three points, four rebounds, three steals and four assists. Zach Mimms and Jaden Arnold each made an assist.
“We bounced back and played pretty well from the debacle we had at Muhlenberg County last Tuesday night,” stated head coach Darren Lynam. “We got off to a little bit of a slow start, but gained control of the game right before halftime and had a big defensive third quarter when we held them to only six points and got some separation from them on the scoreboard.”
The Cougars will host Caldwell County on Friday, Jan. 24 Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
