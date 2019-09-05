The McLean County High School football team traveled to Ohio County to face the Eagles on Aug. 30. After a fierce battle that went back and forth on the scoreboard and down to the final seconds, the Eagles (5A) edged out the win 46-42 over the Cougars (2A).
Andrew Munster led McLean County again on both sides of the ball and tied two school records. Munster rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns. He led the team in total tackles with 21, sharing the school record for most in a single game with Henry Bowling (1984-88). He also tied the school record for most assisted tackles with 15, set in 1979 by Kent Burden.
Landen Capps rushed for 97 yards, a touchdown and three conversions. He also had a passing touchdown. Connor Baldwin had 10 tackles while James Haerle and Jaden Nelson each added nine stops in the game. Peyton Caraway carried in a touchdown and had the only sack in the game for a 20-yard loss.
The initial kickoff went to the Cougars and the offensive line paved the way for Munster, Capps and Caraway to move the ball into scoring position early. Munster crossed the line from four yards out to put the first points on the board.
The next kickoff went to the Eagles and Kenny Brooks stopped the return. After a couple tackles by Haerle, Lucas Mauzy fired off the line sending the quarterback running backwards and Caraway finished him off for the huge sack. Ohio County ended the series with a punt and McLean took over again in Eagles' territory. Quarterback Connor Baldwin handed off to Caraway and then paved the way for him to move the ball several yards and well into the red zone. Caraway punched it in to put the Cougars up 12-0 to end the first quarter.
Ohio County scored early in the second quarter, but McLean answered back almost immediately. Baldwin returned the kickoff over 20 yards and Munster carried the rock several times to end with another scoring run. Capps added a successful conversion and the Cougars were out front 20-6.
The McLean County defense was on fire with a blocked pass by Caraway and another big pass defended by Braeden Peercy. A fumble was both caused and recovered by Nelson to bring the ball back to the Cougars and he also had a later touchdown-saving tackle, but the Eagles scored again just before the half ended 20-14 in favor of McLean.
Ohio County came out after halftime with two quick touchdowns to take the lead, but the Cougars answered back again with a big pass and run from Caraway to Capps for a 64-yard scoring play to tie the game at 28 after another successful conversion by Capps.
The rest of the game was a knife fight with each side striking back and scoring points. The Eagles found the end zone, but McLean County retaliated with a 37-yard trip across the goal line by Capps. The Cougar offense built a wall and then opened a door for Capps to easily step across for the conversion to put McLean up by two at the end of the third quarter.
Ohio County scored early in the fourth, but the Cougar defense made a goal line stand and simply refused them the conversion attempt. The next series for McLean ended with a punt, but Brady Dame snatched the ball back with an interception near midfield. Baldwin took a quarterback sneak for a first down and Munster took some hits and kept on trucking for more yards. Munster muscled his way into the end zone to give the Cougars another two-point lead with just over two minutes left in the game.
Baldwin had a touchdown-saving tackle as a runner tried to get away early in the next series. The McLean County defense held off the Eagles with heavy pressure as several pass attempts fell incomplete and they piled up on the ball as the clock wound down to the final seconds. Ohio County managed to get near the end zone and then stepped across the goal line with only four seconds left on the clock. The Cougars prevented the conversion and Baldwin returned the next kickoff for over 20 yards, but time simply ran out before McLean could strike back and the game ended in favor of the Eagles 46-42.
"We played hard and I felt like we ran out of time," commented head coach Zach Wagner. "Our boys played very physical and I love the fact that our team expects to win against a big 5A school. Q Daryius is as advertised and a good running back."
The Cougars will host the Union County Braves this Friday, Sept. 6. Kickoff at Paulsen Stadium is 7 p.m.
