Grayson County is set to face Barren County in the Don Franklin Auto Trojan Trail Turf War on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. in Glasgow.
Grayson County, following a loss to rival Graves County in the opening round of the Class 5A Playoffs, concluded the 2020 high school football season 5-3.
The Cougars compete with Graves County, Breckinridge County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County and Owensboro in Class 5A, District 1. Head coach Brian Jones guides the Cougars.
Barren County exited the 2020 high school football season 2-6 following a loss to North Hardin in the opening round of the Class 6A Playoffs. The Trojans compete with Central Hardin, Meade County and North Hardin in Class 6A, District 2. Head coach Tommy Muse guides the Trojans.
Grayson County and Barren County did not meet during the 2020 high school football season.
Both Grayson County and Barren County opened preseason practice shortly after the conclusion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association dead period earlier in the month.
The Cougars are slated to kick off the 2021 high school football season at Edmonson County on Friday, Aug. 20 in another non-district matchup.
Barren County is slated to visit Metcalfe County in another season opener set for Friday, Aug. 20.
