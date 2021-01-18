A fire in a vacant home shortly before noon Monday caused damage to the attic and roof, but was extinguished before it could destroy the building.
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said the fire was reported at 11:13 a.m. in the 9600 block of Kentucky 81.
The fire is believed to have started in the attic, Smith said. In addition to the attic and roof, the house sustained water damage throughout, he said.
Units from the county's Airport and East stations were called out along with units from the Utica, Moseleyville and Airport-Sorgho fire departments. The fire was under control within 35 to 40 minutes after firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
