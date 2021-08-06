Daviess County will be getting two additional tornado sirens that will enhance coverage during severe weather.
Daviess Fiscal Court approved seeking an encroachment permit with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet during its regular meeting Thursday.
Jordan Rowe, county communications coordinator, said during the meeting that a geographic information system mapping showed two more locations where the warning sirens could be installed in critical locations for the purpose of sending warning notifications.
“The fiscal year 2021-2022 budget actually includes two new community warning sirens for Daviess County EMA, which will go out to bid soon,” Rowe said.
The permit is required for one of the chosen locations, which is between Highway 144 and Roy Clark Road. The location is considered a maximum coverage area and will notify approximately 370 individual residences once installed.
Rowe said the siren will be solar-powered and will not require any utility hook up.
The location of the second new tornado siren has not yet been determined.
In other business, Daviess Fiscal Court approved a proposal for preparation of the 2021 Landfarm Annual Report by Weaver Engineering.
David Smith, director of legislative services for the county, said a report must be filed with the state when the county utilizes organic material known as sludge to help boost nitrogen levels in ground that has previously been strip-mined.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he believes it is an excellent program.
“I think it is a feather in our cap that we can take that sludge out of the contained landfill and get some good use out of it,” Mattingly said during the meeting.
The court also approved a resolution regarding the rural secondary road flex-fund agreement, which Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said is a standard agreement done with the highway department in the amount of $340,730.
“The roads that we have been submitted and they accepted are roads that we have already approved for this year for resurfacing,” Brasher said. “They are Boetler Road, Carlton Drive and Jack Hinton Road.”
A rural secondary road is a classification that the Kentucky State Highway Department uses for its state highways. Brasher said all county roads are typically classified as rural secondary.
After welcoming back members of the public after a period of being closed to all but essential personnel, Daviess Fiscal Court meetings have returned to the virtual-only format as a result of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the county. The meetings can be streamed live on the Daviess County Facebook page, while questions can be submitted as a Facebook comment during the live videos.
