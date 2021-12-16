Judge-Executive Curtis Dame and McLean County Planning and Zoning Commission are looking at ways to enforce planning and zoning permits.
Dame and Jennifer Hamilton, secretary for planning and zoning commission, are keen on getting planning and zoning procedures up to speed with other ordinances.
“What we’re trying to do now is bring all of our policies, codes, permits and procedures up to par with where they should be for 2021,” Dame said. “A lot of the rules that we have had in place have been in place since the 1970s.”
“With Livermore and Calhoun, … they do their own permits but we have to come up with something for the county,” Hamilton said. “We don’t want it to be higher to live in the city than it is the county, so we’re trying to get all this together and get on the same page and work together as one to make it more feasible for the county and not to see (it) as a way (to make more money). We want people to live here.”
Currently, Dame said there is no firm penalty clause for not getting a permit but that the most recent ordinance states that it can stall construction all together, and Dame said there are forthcoming plans to implement a penalty in the future.
“If an individual or a business or an entity comes here and doesn’t get the permit, the way for us to enforce it is to take them to court,” Dame said. “Instead, we would be better served by having a late fine or fee and having that compound just like the occupational tax.”
According to Dame, the previous ordinance was updated prior to 2012, which included “a wide ranging comprehensive plan, or at least the start of one,” which explained why the county needed effective development along with the challenges and restrictions for developments.
The updated ordinance from 2020 adjusted the fee schedule and added in cellular antenna and solar panel restrictions, though it “primarily and fundamentally” did not change much since the 70s.
Dame said planning and zoning requests have a positive effect on the county that some may not realize.
“For me, the amount of zoning change requests, like map amendment requests, that we receive regarding zoning is a good indicator of economic development in the county,” Dame said. “Any time where there is business investment, especially if we’re going from zoned agricultural property to commercial or industrial — that means that somebody is looking to purchase the property and develop it for either one of those uses. … It’s a good way to take the temperature of economic development.”
Dame said planning and zoning has a purpose that benefits property owners.
“Planning and zoning is a positive element to the developmental process because it helps to ensure that we have a level of standards in place when people go to develop the property. And, in turn, that allows us to have property in the county that holds value — it’s built to a set of standards … whether it be drainage, the width of the entrance roads to the property, spacing from the property lines, what types of signage they can put at a piece of property.”
Dame said that the county has had five zoning map amendments since being sworn into office in November 2019.
“We hadn’t done anything to that level in a long time,” Dame said. “The last real major change that they have had was for zoning map changes for the coal mines that came here in 2016, 2017, or so, and that was changing from agricultural to industrial.”
Dame said that the amendment and changes that he has seen during his time have revolved around small businesses or commercial stores like the opening of Dollar General in Beech Grove.
Dame notes that planning and zoning is important because it allows the county to have a “cohesive method” to help develop the county in the future.
Dame said that they have entered an interlocal agreement between the county and most of the cities. While each city controls its own planning and zoning procedures, the main focus is on changes outside the city limits.
“A lot of the outside entities that come to McLean County are used to doing business in this type of process and procedure,” Dame said. “So, they come to the courthouse asking for these building permits, sign permits; they’re used to operating in larger counties. So, it’s not necessarily those that are outside coming here that are confused, it’s our local citizens because we’ve had this ordinance on the books for years.”
Dame said that folks are cautious when it comes to planning and zoning because they want to make the right changes and decisions that are sustainable and won’t hinder development in the county.
Dame said that he hopes that this will help the county do a better job of marketing the reason why the ordinance and planning and zoning committee is in place, while also enforcing the ordinance itself more effectively and why it’s important.
“Essentially, what it will do is that it will help prevent … a large factory that would make a lot of noise from being located right beside a residential neighborhood,” Dame said. “... That helps to prevent issues down the road that you might have if there are more houses built or more development. It really tries to serve as a framework long-term — 20 to 30 years, to help sustainable and enjoyable development.”
Hamilton hopes that this will also help with the request of new permits in the coming year.
“Coming into 2022, we’ve been hit with so many different requests and we’re trying to make sure that we figure out … from going from residential to commercial and then we’ve had calls on what kind of permits (needed) for a food truck. …We’ve had a lot of different calls,” Hamilton said. “...We need to be on top of things.”
Dame and Hamilton’s goal is to make the planning and zoning process easier for residents, similar to how folks are able to go to the courthouse and obtain a floodplain permit without issue.
“If we can do that right, which we do, the next step is to make this process for getting a building permit the same way,” Dame said.
Dame is providing infrastructure for residents to be able to obtain a permit through a temporary form in order to have a solution for people that are ready to begin new construction.
“We’re trying to get ahead of the curve and get a business license, business permit, or building permit in place, that we physically do not have a form that can come and get and use,” Dame said. “We’ve had some entities or individuals that wanted to build a house and the bank or the institution has asked that they get a permit. We do not want to impede someone’s ability or prevent someone … ability to build a house or a shed or a commercial buildings by not having these forms available. This will … be our quick fix and, in turn, it will allow us to pick up businesses that are building these facilities that are outside the county, because part of that form will be denoting who the contractors are that they are using.”
Dame said Hamilton has historically administered the permits on a volunteer basis without pay. But with the recent upheaval of requests, the committee feels that the Hamilton should be able to be hired on a permit by permit basis and be able to receive a majority of the determined funds — which Dame said is the best way.
“The funds don’t strictly come to the county …,” Dame said. “They go to planning and zoning to help with administration of the permits and then the personnel and any mileage costs.”
Dame said that the planning and zoning ordinance has started a conversation about other ordinances in the books that need some adjustments, reaching out to county attorney Donna Dant regarding ordinances about animal control and drainage.
“All of these ordinances … have been somewhat stagnant and ineffective,” Dame said. “What’s the point of having the law on the books if (it doesn’t) work and if we don’t enforce it. We either need to get rid of it or we need to change to where it’s effective.”
Currently, Dame said that the planning and zoning commission is drafting a building permit but that interested parties are able to pick up a form at the courthouse. Each party will have to provide a drawing of the square footage of what they plan to build.
With the amended ordinance, Dame said that it is planned to be 13 cents per square-foot for a new home that will be built and capped at $250 per planning and zoning recommendations; whereas before, Dame said that it was 13 cents for every square foot that someone had.
Dame does note that some people may have some concerns but feels that it is a good move that will benefit everyone.
“I think the average person may see this as a bad thing, but it’s not,” Dame said. “It’s a way to make sure that we make our county … open for business and development. ...I’m curious to see how it will pan out. There are positives to come as a result.”
