Daviess Fiscal Court is proposing to take the compensating real property tax rate after hearing Thursday the first reading of its fiscal year 2020-21 tax rates.
According to county Treasurer Jim Hendrix, the real property tax will drop from 13.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation to 13.4 cents. That means an owner whose home or land is assessed at $100,000 would pay $134 in county property taxes.
Hendrix said lowering the real property rate will generate approximately the same revenue — $7.6 million — as the previous year, which is considered taking the compensating rate.
“…I would expect that (revenue) to go up about $100,000 — maybe a little more for next year,” Hendrix said.
Similar to the city, the county is benefitting from higher property values and new construction from 2019 that’s keeping a healthy revenue stream.
The plan is to maintain the identical personal property of rate of 16.37 cents per $100 of assessed valuation as the previous fiscal year. It’s expected to generate $1 million.
And the vehicle rate, which also includes watercraft, will remain at 17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. It’s projected to generate about a $1.3 million.
“It’s been that rate ever since I’ve here and that’s been since 2008,” said Hendrix about the vehicle tax rate.
Along with the tax rates, Fiscal Court considered a first reading of an ordinance that will postpone raising occupational taxes and net profit taxes from .70% to 1%. Under a previous ordinance from last year, both taxes were supposed to increase on Jan. 1, 2021.
Instead, Fiscal Court has proposed delaying the increase one year, meaning it will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
“Because of COVID, the court didn’t want to increase that rate,” Hendrix said. “Our finances are good; we believe we can delay that for a year without any big impact on our finances. So they made the choice to manage it.”
The second reading of both ordinances is scheduled for the next 5 p.m. Fiscal Court meeting on Sept. 17.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
