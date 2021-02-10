As the state prepared for “treacherous” road conditions due to inclement weather throughout Wednesday night and Thursday, Feb. 11, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray cautioned Kentuckians to stay off the roads and be safe.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather alert Wednesday morning, warning several areas of a potential icing event.
“Significant ice accumulations are expected to produce treacherous, potentially life-threatening travel conditions through Thursday morning,” the alert said.
National Weather Service Paducah lead forecaster Chris Noles said road conditions are expected to be “some of the worst we’ve seen in a long time.”
“We’ve got an ice storm warning that continues through tomorrow. We’re expecting more freezing rain and even some sleet at times and pretty treacherous conditions continuing,” he said. “Right now, I think the worst of it has been kind of roughly from Evansville to almost (Owensboro). Henderson’s definitely got it, then extending west back into southern Illinois. But with time, we expect things to start shifting south.”
In a live-streamed weather update Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said the state does not expect widespread power outages but cautions Kentuckians to stay off the roads.
He said the icing event is not expected to cause the severe damage as the 2009 ice storm and added the state has made many changes and preparations since the 2009 event to prepare for similar occurrences.
Beshear said the National Guard is on standby if needed.
“Certainly, we don’t anticipate anything like the 2009 ice storm, but the National Guard is good at this too. They’ve been there and they’re ready to go at a moment’s notice if we need them,” he said.
Gray said the event is expected to continue for a while due to freezing temperatures, even if there is no active precipitation.
“The weather conditions will be different within some counties in the same region and it will be a prolonged event. We won’t get through it overnight. Even if there’s no precipitation falling, the continuous below freezing temperatures will make road conditions hazardous,” he said. “When we’re dealing with extremely low temperatures, more salt is not the answer. It’s not effective, and that’s why we really need Kentuckians … to avoid driving when you don’t have to.”
Gray said the state’s first priority in clearing roads will be interstates, then heavily trafficked state routes and finally lower volume routes. He said residents should expect delays in the process and crews will also be involved in clearing fallen trees, power lines and other debris if needed.
“We’re going to get through this, and we’re going to get through this together, too. With what we’ve been dealing with the last few months, so much of this is already in place,” Beshear said. “We can do this. We’re used to being stranded at home, we’ve had about a year where we’ve had to operate out of home.”
Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball said the county has been in touch with American Red Cross in case there is a need for emergency shelter due to power outages. He said efforts are already in place to salt roads again Thursday morning.
Some vaccine sites throughout the state have closed Thursday, as well, including Green River District Health Department, according to Public Health Director Clay Horton. He said the health department is calling those people scheduled for Thursday to reschedule for Saturday. He said GRDHD plans to reopen Friday.
Owensboro Health vaccination sites will remain open Thursday, according to Marketing Coordinator Brian Hamby. He said the facility will provide rescheduling for those who are unable to make their vaccine appointments.
Beshear said the state has worked with vaccine sites to ensure they have backup power plans in case of outages to keep vaccine vials at a safe temperature.
Ball said the county will have a White Flag shelter open Thursday night through Monday night as well at Owensboro Christian Church for those without shelter during the extreme cold temperatures. OCC will only be open if shelters are at full capacity.
Transportation to the shelter is provided from the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 6 p.m. each night, or is free through the Owensboro Transit System bus route for White Flag shelters.
The Daniel Pitino shelter will also provide breakfast at 7 a.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.