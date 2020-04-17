Daviess Fiscal Court expects to receive a limited supply of N95-type filtered masks to distribute to businesses having 50 or fewer employees and continuing to operate per Gov. Andy Beshear's Executive Order.
Qualifying businesses needing masks shall schedule a convenient pickup time by contacting Karla Riney at 270-685-8456 and for verification, provide a current copy of their Owensboro-Daviess County Occupational Business License. Each unit will cost $1.79 and contain 5 masks.
The pickup location will be the Daviess County Operations Center, 2620 Kentucky 81. Distribution arrangements will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.