The Daviess County Conservation District along with USDA-NRCS will be hosting a Cover Crop Soil Health Day on March 16 at Moonlite Bar-B-Q at 11 a.m. Cover crops help prevent soil erosion, control moisture, assist in pest and weed management, put nutrients back into the soil, and are used for grazing or forage.The public is invited to join the meeting to learn about the benefits of cover crops, and what has and has not worked for some of our local Daviess County Farmers. Steve Blanford, Kentucky State soil scientist, will demonstrate the impacts of cover crop for soil health in commodity grain crops.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.