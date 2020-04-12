For the second day in a row, Gov. Andy Beshear announced another COVID-19 death in Daviess County.
During his Saturday press conference, Beshear reported four new deaths across Kentucky. One of them was a 79-year-old man from Daviess County.
To date, that brings the region’s total number of deaths to four — three in Daviess County and one in McLean County. Three of those residents died during the past week.
Statewide, COVID-19 has claimed 94 lives.
Also, Beshear announced 185 new cases of the coronavirus during his Saturday press conference. That brings the state’s total to 1,840 confirmed cases.
During his press conference, he reminded people not to travel outside the state. Kentucky’s COVID-19 map shows four of the six hardest hit counties — Daviess, Jefferson, Christian and Kenton — border other states.
“A lot of our hotspots in western Kentucky we can trace to other states,” the governor said. “Western Kentucky has been hit really hard, especially when you look at population. Almost all of that is related to contacts from other states.”
As of Saturday, Daviess County had 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Green River District Health Department.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, stated last week that he’s had several residents ask why Daviess County’s numbers are higher than neighboring counties.
Horton said population density is a factor. Also, timing — related to when counties reported their first cases — should be considered as well.
Statewide data can lag anywhere between a few days to a week, Horton said. That lag in information complicates making real-time comparisons.
As more data is made available, Horton said, the health department may be able to draw better conclusions, but, for now, it’s too soon for definitive answers.
“My best answer, for now, is we obviously have community spread of COVID-19 in Daviess County, and that should reinforce how important it is to stay home as much as possible and take this seriously,” he said.
Beshear has taken some heat from some Republican legislators and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron after announcing Friday plans to clamp down hard on any in-person Easter church services on Sunday, April 12. The governor announced law enforcement officers would record license plate numbers and report the names of people who disobey the executive order that bans mass gatherings.
Afterward, law enforcement agencies will give those names to local health departments, which will require those residents to self-quarantine for 14 days.
In Hopkins County, one church revival last month can be traced directly to about 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six deaths.
Seven churches in Kentucky have indicated they plan to host in-person Easter services. Using Hopkins County’s numbers, those seven gatherings could lead to 42 more deaths in Kentucky, Beshear said.
“I am willing to make unpopular decisions to save 42 lives,” he said.
On Saturday, GRDHD also reported two new coronavirus cases in Daviess County.
Muhlenberg County Health Department announced three more cases, bringing that county’s total to 45.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.