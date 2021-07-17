COVID-19 vaccine recommended for students
Dear Parents of Middle School and High School Students,
The start of school is rapidly approaching, and the pandemic seems to be picking up again. Several reasons are responsible for the increase in cases:
1. The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in the U.S. and is both more contagious and more deadly.
2. While we have done well vaccinating people over 65 (>75% in Grayson Co.), the percentage of younger adults and children over 12 who have been vaccinated has been less than desired. Only 45% of adults under 50 and only 10% of children 12-17 have been vaccinated in Grayson County.
The CDC has recommended “in person” school nationwide this fall, and our local school system is planning for that as well. To assure your child’s safety and make this school year as smooth as possible, we strongly recommend that you have your child receive the COVID vaccine. Both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have encouraged that children over 12 receive the COVID vaccine. The Grayson County Health Department and our local pediatricians recommend the vaccine as well. The more children who are vaccinated, the safer the classroom, the soccer and football fields, the band room, and the gym floor. Those children who are vaccinated will not have to wear a mask and will not have to be quarantined if exposed to someone with COVID.
There have been questions about the safety of the COVID vaccine. The myocarditis or inflammation of the heart reported with the Pfizer vaccine has been an extremely rare side effect. This has generally been mild with complete recovery. The incidence of this condition is about the same in vaccinated teens as those who were not vaccinated.
The pandemic has been a difficult experience for all of us. Over 2,200 Grayson Countians have gotten COVID and 58 have died. But this is now a preventable disease. Choosing to get the vaccine and to vaccinate your teenagers will make a difference and allow us to get back to our normal lives. Love your child and love your neighbor. Please get them vaccinated.
Sincerely,
Joe M. Lee, MD, FAAP,
Medical Director of Grayson County Health Dept.
Editor’s Note: The Grayson County School Board will make the final decision regarding the wearing of masks this coming school year. This decision had not yet been made as of press time.
Analysis of the $15/hour minimum wage
The Lawmakers in my Republican Party are complaining jobs can’t be filled because of Democrats’ giving the unemployed additional funds while also resisting their $15/hour minimum wage.
Analysis
In the early 1970s, minimum wage was $2.50/hour. Gas, ie energy, was $0.30/gallon. This means approximately one hour of minimum wage work would buy 8 gallons of energy.
During this time, industrialists were saying, “We’ve heard a Mexican is ‘willing’ to sleep in a cardboard box and make $0.50/hour. It would be great if we could pay American workers $0.50/hour.”
With the 2008 collapse, minimum wage was approximately $7.50/hour and 1 gallon of energy $4.20/gallon. So minimum wage would buy 1.5 gallons of energy.
The math.
Dividing 8 gallons by 1.5 gallons gives 5, or 1 hour of minimum wage work is worth 1/5 in mid-70s terms or $0.50/hour.
Well it appears my Republican Lawmakers gave the CEOs what they asked for.
Bringing back the U.S. economy to the 70s level. Multiply $7.50/hour by 5 equaling $37.50/hour minimum wage at $4.20/gallon. For $2.20/gallon it’s $20/hour minimum wage.
So I say to my Republican Lawmakers, I agree with the Democrats on the $15/hour minimum wage.
However, to add insult to injury, $7.50/hour divided by $2.50/hour equals 3. Minus one for the 100% number leaves 2 that can be multiplied by 100% to give approximately 200% wage inflation over 30 years or 6.6%/year.
This while my Republican and Democrat Lawmakers allowed energy to go from $0.30/gallon to $4.20/gallon or 1,300% inflation in 30 years or 43.0%/year. This while their salaries, real estate, education, medical care, automobiles, taxes, farm tractors, etc. have inflated in a similar manner to energy.
Obviously to fight inflation they held down only the wages of we deplorable work slaves. Oh, our public servants have so much love and respect for we the working class.
So as far as Americans’ not going back to work as long as their unemployment is being enhanced by the Democrats. I don’t blame them.
If you work for a living, why work yourself to death for slave labor wages with little or no benefits?
Dr. Michael T. Harris, Ph. D.
Clarkson, KY
