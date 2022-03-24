Sawyer Ring loves the meditative process of art.
The McLean County High School sophomore has been drawing and creating since he was young, but it wasn’t until the pandemic began that he started painting a lot more. He was doing custom work for friends and family; painting anything but a canvas.
For example, a friend would ask him to do a custom piece on their gaming console, or their shoes, the 16-year-old said.
“I would paint on anything that wasn’t a canvas,” he said. “Now I’m moving on to walls.”
Recently, he completed a chalk piece for a class project, in which he depicted Ghengis Kahn — first Great Khan of the Mongol Empire — on a board in class.
His U.S. history teacher was so impressed with the piece that he commissioned Sawyer to paint a mural on his wall. That piece includes icons of American history such as the Statue of Liberty, the Liberty Bell, and other significant pieces of U.S. history.
He also was asked to paint a piece for the MCHS lunchroom. Initially, he was going to paint directly on the wall, but said that the location of the piece would have required him to be on scaffolding for a long period of time.
“So now my teacher is building a long canvas so I can paint on that, and we can just hang that piece,” he said.
The plans for that piece include people competing in various activities offered at the school, from sports to performing arts.
Caitlin West, MCHS counselor, has known Sawyer since he was in eighth grade.
Before she began the school’s counselor, she was Sawyer’s reading teacher, but she always has known him to be artistically talented, and to incorporate art into his other class assignments when possible.
“When we read the novel ‘The Outsiders’ in eighth grade, he made this awesome poster for one of my assignments,” she said. “Even during Christmas he made these little custom ornaments for my tree with cartoon characters on them.”
Sawyer strives to take every art class offered at McLean County High, and currently is enrolled in a sculpture class, and he recently interned at a ceramic’s shop.
He aims to gain as much artistic experience as possible to help push him closer to his career goals.
Following graduation, Sawyer plans to study art at Murray State University, but his real aspirations are in the Disney College Program, which provides students an opportunity to work on the frontlines at Disney parks.
Sawyer loves cartoons and animation, and has always loved Disney movies, shows, and concepts.
“My dream career is to combine all of that and work at a Disney park in Orlando, with Disney Imagineering or something like that,” he said.
Art is a rewarding hobby for Sawyer, but it’s also a release. He creates art every day, whether it’s sketching or completing digital drawings on his iPad, or working on an assignment for school.
“Creating art creates something physical that you can hold in your hand every time,” he said. “It’s a satisfying return, and it feels good to see that kind of creation.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
