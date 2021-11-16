Four Cardinals scored in double figures to lead Louisville to a wire-to-wire 77-60 men’s college basketball victory over Navy on Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Matt Cross led the Cardinals (2-1) with 14 points off the bench, knocking down all four of his 3-point attempts. Samuell Williamson scored 13 points, Noah Locke finished with 12 points, and Jae’Lyn Withers posted 11 points.
“It’s always easier when the ball goes in,” U of L assistant coach Matt Pegues said.
“Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it diesn’t. We just try to make sure that we take good shots, that we get in the lane, share the sugar, get out and get up and down the floor, play with pace, and those opportunities will present themselves. It’s also good when you have a guy like Matt Cross who goes 4-for-4 from 3. I thought he was great night.”
Cross knocked down consecutive 3-pointers, followed moments later by a layup and 3 by Malik Williams, that helped U of L claim a 29-15 lead with 10:27 left in the first half. Navy (1-2) answered with an 11-3 run to pull to within six points, but the Cardinals pushed their lead back to 45-33 by halftime.
The Midshipmen never got back to within single digits and trailed by as many as 23 points in the second half.
Pegues credited U of L’s depth for much of its success.
“This is one of the deepest teams I’ve ever been a part of, which is why I feel like we can do something,” he said. “We can win some games. We can beat some teams because we have a lot of good players. We want guys to empty the tank.”
Louisville shot 56% from the field for the game, including a 10-of-24 mark from 3-point range (41.7%), and made 11-of-16 free throws (68.8%) with 16 turnovers. The Cardinals also claimed the lead in bench points (38-13), fastbreak scoring (5-0) and points off turnovers (30-10).
John Carter Jr. scored 15 points and Daniel Deaver had 12 points with seven points for Navy, which shot 42.9% from the field but only 3-of-21 from long distance (14.3%). The Midshipmen made 9-of-13 foul shots (69.2%) and committed 19 floor errors. They also held the advantage in rebounding (32-27), second-chance points (9-4) and paint scoring (34-30).
Louisville plays again when it hosts Detroit Mercy as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Saturday.
