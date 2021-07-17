Grayson County High School graduate Emery Crume is set to compete for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s cross country team in her junior season.
Crume, a runner from Leitchfield, finished 64th individually in the G-MAC Championships hosted by Tiffin University on Oct. 24.
The Grayson County High School graduate has been a solid performer throughout her running career.
The Kentucky Wesleyan College cross country teams finished their most recent campaigns at the 2020 G-MAC Championships. The women’s team placed sixth while the KWC men’s squad finished eighth.
